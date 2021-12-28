'Sourav Ganguly tested positive but feeling fine,' says BCCI president's elder brother Snehasish

The former India captain is "stable", the medical institution, where he is undergoing treatment, said on Tuesday (December 28).

Ganguly, who is double vaccinated, was rushed to Woodlands Hospital on Monday (December 27) evening as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive.

The 49-year-old Ganguly had undergone an emergency angioplasty earlier this year and given the history, a panel of doctors is keeping a close watch on his health status.

"He received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy on the same night and is currently haemodynamically stable," Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO of Woodlands Hospital, said in a statement.

"A medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda in consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan is keeping a close watch on his health status," Basu added.

Snehasish Ganguly, Sourav's elder brother, told the media over the phone, that, "Sourav has got COVID but he is feeling fine."

One of India's most successful captains, the 49-year-old underwent an angioplasty at the start of the year after complaining of chest discomfort. Snehasish had also tested positive for COVID early this year.

Ganguly has been in news in the last month or so after India Test skipper Virat Kohli contradicted his claims of informing the latter about change in ODI captaincy.

"We had requested Virat not to step down as T20 captain but he didn't want to continue as captain. So, the selectors felt that they cannot have two white ball captains in two white-ball formats. That's too much of leadership," BCCI president and former India captain told PTI.

Kohli stepped down as T20 captain after India's disastrous World Cup campaign in October-November. Ganguly said the selectors felt that multiple leaders in the white-ball format would lead to confusion and that's why the Chetan Sharma-led committee suggested that it's better to have one leader.

"I don't know (about confusion) but that's what they (selectors) felt. That's how this conclusion was arrived at - that let Rohit captain in white-ball and let Virat be the red-ball skipper," Ganguly added.

Ganguly said that he wouldn't like to make any predictions about Rohit's future but are confident of the new skipper's abilities. "It's very difficult to predict. I wish him all the best and hope he does a good job," he said. But was it taken into consideration that Kohli has been a good ODI skipper with over 70 per cent win record in 95 games that he was in charge.

(With PTI inputs)