Sourav Ganguly tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to Kolkata hospital

Ganguly is double vaccinated and has been travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities.

The 49-year-old was rushed to hospital late on Monday night (December 27) as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive.

"He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home on Monday night. He has been given medication and is currently stable," a BCCI source, who is keeping track of Ganguly’s health, told PTI.

Ganguly was admitted to hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having cardiac issues.

His elder brother Snehashish Ganguly had also tested positive for Covid earlier this year.

Ganguly has been in news in the last month or so after India Test skipper Virat Kohli contradicted his claims of informing the latter about change in ODI captaincy.

We had requested Virat not to step down as T20 captain but he didn’t want to continue as captain. So, the selectors felt that they cannot have two white ball captains in two white-ball formats. That's too much of leadership,” BCCI president and former India captain told PTI.

Kohli stepped down as T20 captain after India's disastrous World Cup campaign in October-November. Ganguly said the selectors felt that multiple leaders in the white-ball format would lead to confusion and that’s why the Chetan Sharma-led committee suggested that it’s better to have one leader.

“I don’t know (about confusion) but that’s what they (selectors) felt. That’s how this conclusion was arrived at – that let Rohit captain in white-ball and let Virat be the red-ball skipper,” Ganguly added.

Ganguly said that he wouldn’t like to make any predictions abut Rohit’s future but is confident of the new skipper’s abilities. “It’s very difficult to predict. I wish him all the best and hope he does a good job,” he said. But was it taken into consideration that Kohli has been a good ODI skipper with over 70 per cent win record in 95 games that he was in charge.