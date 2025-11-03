South Africa Actress Slams Cricketers And Officials For Not Supporting Women’s Team In World Cup Final: WATCH

ACB and Jonathan Trott to Part Ways After ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Marking the End of a Proud Chapter

A fiery critique surfaced this week from South Africa actress-turned-cricket-enthusiast Thanja Vuur, who slammed the absence of her country's cricket legends and officials at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final.

India's women made history on November 2 by defeating South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, clinching their first-ever World Cup title.

Speaking passionately in a viral video, Vuur drew attention to how Indian cricket icons such as Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and VVS Laxman were present in the stands to cheer on India's women, while none of South Africa's former stars or senior officials were visible at the match.

"Who the hell showed up from South Africa? These ex-cricket players you love...where were they? Oh! This event was not high profile enough for them?", she challenged.

Vuur also criticized the absence of the South African sports minister and other dignitaries, questioning the message it sent to the players and fans. She highlighted the contrast between India - where the women's team received full-throated support - and South Africa, where silhouettes of absence nearly overshadowed a hard-fought final.

The final was a night of brilliance from India: an opening stand of 104 between Shafali Verma (87 off 78) and Smriti Mandhana (45) laid the platform for India's total of 298/7.

In reply, South Africa's skipper Laura Wolvaardt scored a valiant century, yet India's bowlers, led by Deepti Sharma (4/43), sealed victory.

Vuur's further rant- "What does it feel like when none of these people show up? Did they think we were going to lose?". She clearly said because of this difference, India deserved to win as they take the sport seriously.

One can easily think of Ab de Villiers, who came all the way from South Africa to support RCB in finals but couldn't come when his national team was in final fighting for the biggest accolade in cricket- something which echoed in the comment section of he video as well.

While the spotlight stays on India's triumphant moment, this critique opens a broader conversation on the support and visibility of women's sport in South Africa - especially when greatness is within reach.