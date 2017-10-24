South Africa skipper Du Plessis out for six weeks

Cape Town, October 24: Captain Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of South Africa's Twenty20 international series against Bangladesh.

Du Plessis suffered the problem during the third one-day international against the Tigers in East London on Sunday, a match the hosts won by 200 runs.

Hospital bed it is for me tonight ️ .thanx everyone for the messages.im in a bit of pain but hopefully not to serious. — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) October 22, 2017

The 33-year-old batsman will not feature in the two T20Is in Bloemfontein and Potchefstroom, although Cricket South Africa is confident he will be available for the lone Test against neighbours Zimbabwe, which starts on December 26.

"Faf consulted with our team of specialists in Cape Town on Monday," Proteas team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said in a statement.

"Further investigations and assessment have confirmed an acute lumbar disc injury. He will require a period of rest and rehabilitation for the next six weeks.

"We anticipate him to be ready for the Test match against Zimbabwe in December."

