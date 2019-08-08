Cricket
South Africa batsman Hashim Amla retires from international cricket

South Africa batsman Hashim Amla retires from international cricket

New Delhi, Aug 8: South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has called time on his illustrious international careers as he announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket on Thursday (August 8).

The 36-year-old right-handed will continue to be available for domestic cricket as well as for South Africa's domestic cricket league, Mzansi Super League.

Amla holds the record for being the fastest batsman ever to 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000, and 7000 ODI runs. He was also the fastest to reach 10 ODI centuries.

He said in a statement released by Cricket South Africa: "Firstly, all glory and thanks to the Almighty for granting me this Proteas journey which has been nothing but a joy and privilege.

"I learnt many lessons during this incredible ride, made many friends and most importantly shared in the love of a brotherhood called #proteafire.

"I would like to thank my parents for their prayers, love and support, it is their shadow over me that enabled me to play for years under the Protea sun.

"Also, My family, friends and agent, my team-mates and every member of the support staff throughout this incredible journey. A heartfelt thank you to every one of you.

"The fans for energising me when times were tough, and for celebrating with me when we succeeded together. Siyabonga South Africa.

"And, of course, a very special thanks to the President and the Board at Cricket South Africa - not forgetting the Chief Executive, Mr Thabang Moroe, and his administrative team. I really appreciate all the opportunities and am truly grateful.

"Love and peace."

Amla has played 124 Tests for South Africa and amassed 9282 runs at an average of 46.6. The stylish right-handed batsman slammed 28 centuries and 41 half-centuries in the longest format of the game with 311* being his highest total.

He has scored 8113 ODI runs in 181 matches and slammed 27 tons, 39 fifties. He averaged 49.5 in the 50-over format.

Amla has also played 44 T20Is for the Proteas and scored 1277 runs with 97* being his personal best. He posted eight fifty-plus totals in T20I.

In the T20, however, he has posted two hundred-plus totals.

Amla is the second South African star to retire in a week. Earlier, pacer Dale Steyn too announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Thursday, August 8, 2019, 20:56 [IST]
