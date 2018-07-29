Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st ODI: Rabada's 4/41, Duminy's fifty sees Proteas home against SL

The Proteas were mesmerised by the Sri Lanka spinners in a 2-0 Test series whitewash, but eased to their first tour victory on Sunday.

Scoreboard

Sri Lanka were in disarray on 36-5 following a devastating burst from Rabada (4-41) and the excellent Tabraiz Shamsi took 4-33, but Kusal Perera top scored with 81 to get the hosts up to 193 all out.

South Africa reached their target with 19 overs to spare in the first game of a the five-match series, Duminy making a rapid 53 not out to spoil Angelo Mathews' 100th match as Sri Lanka ODI captain.

FOUR and that's 50 up for @jpduminy21! Take a bow, jou lekker ding! 53* off 32 balls (6x4s and 2x6s), the boundary was also South Africa's winning runs! Congratulations team on the 5-wicket victory. They go 1-0 up in the 5-match series. #ProteaFire #SLvSA pic.twitter.com/gnnh4b6qOG — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 29, 2018

Rabada set the tone when he removed Niroshan Dickwella with the third ball of the day, the dangerous opener picking out Shamsi at midwicket, and the fired-up paceman got rid of Kusal Mendis in his second over.

Duminy ran Upul Tharanga out with a direct hit and Sri Lanka were five down inside nine overs after the hostile Rabada saw the back of Mathews and Shehan Jayasuriya.

Kusal broke the shackles by smashing Lungi Ngidi for a couple of boundaries in an over and Thisara Perera also took a positive approach in much needed stand of 92 before he was caught behind off spinner Shamsi one shy of his half-century.

The classy Kusal swept Duminy over the ropes, but was well taken by David Miller reverse-sweeping the impressive Shamsi, who wrapped up the innings when Lahiru Kumara was stumped giving him the charge.

South Africa were 31-2 after Akila Dananjaya dismissed Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram - who was trapped leg before first ball - but Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis made 47 apiece to leave Sri Lanka facing defeat.

De Kock threw it away when he was caught by Suranga Lakmal trying to launch Dananjaya (3-50) over midwicket and Du Plessis fell 15 balls later, but Duminy struck two sixes and found the ropes six times in a 32-ball knock to finish off the job after Miller had failed.