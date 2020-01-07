South Africa opener Elgar adamant he didn't hit ball after controversial dismissal

Elgar, who made 88 in the first innings, fell for 34 when he was given out caught behind by Jos Buttler off Joe Denly's occasional leg-spin, despite referring the decision.

"I wouldn't waste a referral knowing that I've nicked it. I don't play cricket like that," the 32-year-old told Sky Sports.

"I like to see myself as someone who takes their outs when they're definitely out.

South Africa vs England: Centurion Sibley and Stokes inspire England but South Africa still alive

"It's a bit of an emotional time when those kind of things happen. Obviously I had to simmer down and watching the footage, I could still say that I haven't hit it."

The left-hander pushed forward against Denly's delivery, with a faint 'spike' on UltraEdge enough for TV umpire Chris Gaffaney to uphold Paul Reiffel's on-field decision of out.

South Africa closed the fourth day in Cape Town on 126-2 in pursuit of a world-record 438 for victory, with England needing eight more wickets on Tuesday (January 7) to level the series at 1-1.

South Africa 74/1| Require another 364 runs to win.



A brilliant partnership was broken between Malan and Elgar from the slightest of scratches.



Hamza next batsman in, will look to build on the foundation set by the openers.#ProteaFire #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/WVByXCc2HP — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) 6 January 2020

"I'm going to reserve my comments because I don't want to get into trouble by the ICC, but as a player I can say that I'm very confident that I didn't nick it," added Elgar.

"Sometimes you have those things go your way and sometimes you don't.

"Unfortunately today, again I was feeling a million dollars, it just didn't work out for us. But saying that, we've still got guys in the shed."

Elgar was England batsman Denly's first Test victim.

A first Test wicket for Joe Denly!#SAvENG pic.twitter.com/gQ3bGqr8aU — ICC (@ICC) 6 January 2020