Spirit, unity and passion key to success at World Cup 2019: Imran Khan to Sarfaraz Ahmed & Co.

Imran told the World Cup-bound squad, who met him at his residence in Islamabad, especially captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to lead by performance and example.

"You are the leader of this team and the whole team looks up to you. When a leader performs and shows passion, his player do the same," Imran told Sarfaraz.

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani, chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and other board members were also invited to the pre-World Cup meeting, in which some of the players also exchanged views on the game with the former skipper.

The national selectors announced a 15-member World Cup squad with two reserve players on Thursday. Imran, who had led Pakistan to its only World Cup title in 1992, spent over an hour giving advice to the national team players on how to be successful during World Cup and shared his experiences with them.

"A champion steps onto the pitch armed with passion and a plan. Team spirit is a key to victory," he told the team, according to his spokesperson.

"With your skills, sportsman spirit and your conduct, bring glory to Pakistan," Imran added. He told the players that the entire nation would look up to them.

"The entire nation's prayers are with you. Representing the country at an international forum is a big honour. You are ambassadors of the nation and the people's eyes are on you, and their hopes rest with you," he said.

The Pakistan squad leaves for a tour of England on April 23.