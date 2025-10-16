'Virat, Rohit Were Not Asked To Retire, They Went On Their Own': Ravi Shastri Says India Duo may Leave if Enjoyment Drops

Cricket Sports Bulletin For October 16: Virat Kohli's Viral Tweet To Kane Williamson Joining LSG Ahead Of IPL 2026 By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 16:22 [IST]

Sports Bulletin For October 16: From Virat Kohli's viral tweet ahead of India's ODI series in Australia to Kane Williamson's new role in the IPL, Thursday brought a mix of major announcements and historic milestones across the sporting world. Here are the top stories making headlines today:

1) Virat Kohli's Cryptic Tweet Ahead Of India-Australia ODIs Breaks Internet

Virat Kohli, who has travelled with Team India to Australia for the upcoming three-match ODI series, shared a cryptic post on X early Thursday (October 16) morning that initially left fans puzzled. "The only time you truly fail is when you decide to give up," Kohli wrote, sparking concern online. However, it was later revealed to be a promotional post for his fashion brand, Wrogn, accompanied by a short clip and the caption, "Failure teaches you what victory never will."

2) Kane Williamson Joins Lucknow Super Giants Ahead Of IPL 2026

In a significant move ahead of the 2026 IPL season, former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has reportedly been appointed as the new strategic advisor for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

3) IPL Valuation Falls 11% in 2025 Amid Gaming Ban and Media Rights Consolidation

The Indian Premier League (IPL), often hailed as the world's most valuable cricket league, has seen its valuation dip for the second consecutive year. As per a report by D&P Advisory released on October 15, 2025, the league's overall ecosystem value declined by nearly 11%, falling to $8.8 billion (₹76,100 crore) in 2025 from $9.9 billion (₹82,700 crore) in 2024 - a further drop from its peak of ₹92,500 crore in 2023.

4) Ahmedabad Set to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games as Executive Board Issues Landmark Recommendation

India has moved closer to hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, as the Commonwealth Sport Executive Board has recommended Ahmedabad as the proposed host city. The final decision will be made at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26, 2025.

5) Will Virat Kohli Play ODI World Cup 2027? Ex India Star Gives Key Details

Despite retiring from Tests and T20Is, Virat Kohli remains focused on ODIs and is reportedly targeting the 2027 ICC World Cup in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. Dinesh Karthik said Kohli's commitment is clear from his intense training sessions in London during his break.

6) This Could Be Rohit And Virat's Last Trip To Australia: Shane Watson

Speaking to JioStar, former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson said this could be Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's final tour of Australia. He added that the Australian crowd would likely show great admiration for both players. Watson praised Kohli as one of Australia's toughest opponents and Rohit as a respected leader and performer, saying both have earned immense respect from fans Down Under.

7) Shadab Khan To Replace Salman Ali Agha As Pakistan's T20I Captain

According to a PTI report, 27-year-old all-rounder Shadab Khan is set to replace Salman Ali Agha as Pakistan's T20I captain. The former vice-captain, who has 792 runs and 112 wickets in 112 T20Is, is expected to return after completing rehab from shoulder surgery in England next month.

8) East Bengal To Face Arch-Rivals Mohun Bagan In IFA Shield 2025 Final

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan will go head-to-head in the final of the IFA Shield 2025 on Saturday, 18th October at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

9) Morocco Script History! Surpass Spain's Record For Most Successive Wins In International Fixtures

Morocco made history on Wednesday with a 1-0 win over Congo in Rabat during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. Already qualified, Morocco set a new record for most consecutive international wins, surpassing Spain's 15-match streak from 2008-09.