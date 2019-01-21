Cricket

Sri Lanka cricket corruption: ICC happy with the progress of amnesty offer

By
ICC happy to see the progress of its amnesty offer

Dubai, January 21: The International Cricket Council (ICC) expressed satisfaction over the progress of the amnesty process that was announced as part of a look in into the corruption allegations within the Sri Lanka cricket.

The ICC announced a 15-day amnesty on January 10 to the participants who have previously failed to report any information concerning corrupt conduct in Sri Lankan cricket. The amnesty, which will run from January 16 to 31, will apply to all participants under both the ICC and Sri Lankan Cricket Anti-Corruption codes.

"We are approaching the end of the first week of our 15-day amnesty to participants who have previously failed to report any information concerning corrupt conduct in Sri Lankan cricket. I am encouraged by the number of people that have come forward and the new information we're receiving as a result. This intelligence is assisting our ongoing and wide-ranging investigations in Sri Lanka as well as enabling us to continue to develop a comprehensive picture of the situation there.

"I would urge any more players or participants who have any information concerning corrupt conduct to come forward over the next week and share it with us in the strictest of confidence without any fear of repercussions," said Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager (Anti-Corruption).

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 15:47 [IST]
