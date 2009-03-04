SLC to renew travel insurance of cricket players

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said that it is looking for for an insurance policy to cover group travel, medical and personal accident insurance during the coming year. SLC administration manager BH Perera said the team"s current travel insurance worth some Rs 40 crore ($350,000) expires on 13 Mar.

Perera declined to comment when whether any compensation would be sought for the injuries suffered by the players after the Tuesday, Mar 3 attacks in Lahore.

OneIndia News