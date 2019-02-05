Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sri Lanka drop captain Chandimal for South Africa tour

By Opta
Dinesh Chandimal has been dropped from Sri Lankas trip to South Africa
Dinesh Chandimal has been dropped from Sri Lanka's trip to South Africa

Colombo, February 5: Sri Lanka have dropped captain Dinesh Chandimal for the Test series in South Africa, with Dimuth Karunaratne to skipper the team in his absence.

Chandimal made just 24 runs over four innings in the 2-0 series defeat to Australia and he has been released to play domestic cricket in a bid to rediscover his form.

Karunaratne will captain his country for the first time and is in good nick with the bat having made five half-centuries in his last six Tests.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama, batsman Roshen Silva and spinning all-rounder Dilruwan Perera have also been left out having been part of the squad against Australia.

There are recalls for Kaushal Silva and Milinda Siriwardana, while uncapped quartet Oshada Fernando, Angelo Perera, Mohamed Shiraz and Lasith Embuldeniya are included.

Sri Lanka will play two Tests in South Africa, the first of which starts in Durban on February 13.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kaushal Silva, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Dhananjaya De Silva, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohamed Shiraz, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Embuldeniya

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND vs NZ -- Ist T20I, Preview
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 18:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue