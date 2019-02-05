Sri Lanka drop captain Chandimal for South Africa tour

Chandimal made just 24 runs over four innings in the 2-0 series defeat to Australia and he has been released to play domestic cricket in a bid to rediscover his form.

Karunaratne will captain his country for the first time and is in good nick with the bat having made five half-centuries in his last six Tests.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama, batsman Roshen Silva and spinning all-rounder Dilruwan Perera have also been left out having been part of the squad against Australia.

There are recalls for Kaushal Silva and Milinda Siriwardana, while uncapped quartet Oshada Fernando, Angelo Perera, Mohamed Shiraz and Lasith Embuldeniya are included.

Sri Lanka will play two Tests in South Africa, the first of which starts in Durban on February 13.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kaushal Silva, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Dhananjaya De Silva, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohamed Shiraz, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Embuldeniya