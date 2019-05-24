World Cup head-to-head: Sri Lanka have beaten Bangladesh in all three matches

Special page | Fixtures | Full squad

On June 11, former champions Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in Bristol in a league game. The islanders have a dominant 36-7 lead over the Tigers in ODIs with two matches ending without a result.

The last five matches though have been closer with Sri Lanka having a 3-2 lead. At the World Cup, the two teams have met three times and Sri Lanka have won all of them comprehensively.

Here is a look at the brief results of all Sri Lanka-Bangladesh games in the World Cup since Bangladesh made their debut in the 1999 edition held in England.

Sri Lanka bt Bangladesh by 10 wickets; group match; Pietermaritzburg; Feb 14, 2003

The first-ever meeting of the two teams in the World Cup was a disaster for Bangladesh. Lankan captain Sanath Jayasuriya won the toss and asked Khaled Mashud's team to bat and Chaminda Vaas struck straightaway, picking a hat-trick in the first three balls of the innings. Alok Kapali top scored with 32 while two other batsmen hit a couple of 20s and Bangladesh were all out for 124 in 31.1 overs. Vaas ended up with six for 25 while Muralitharan took three. The Sri Lankan openers, Marvan Atapattu and Jayasuriya hit unbeaten fifties to take their side home with more than half of the innings to spare. Vaas was the man of the match.

Sri Lanka bt Bangladesh by 198 runs in D/L method; group match; Port of Spain; March 21, 2007

It was a battle for supremacy in the group after Bangladesh had stunned India in their opening game. But Mahela Jayawardene's Sri Lankans were in their peak form in this edition. Bangladesh captain Habibul Bashar won the toss and sent the opponents to bat. Jayasuriya slammed 109 off just 87 balls while Kumar Sangakkara scored 56 and Chamara Silva hit unbeaten 52 as Sri Lanka raced to 318 for four in 50 overs. Four Bangladeshi bowlers took a wicket each. Bangladesh's batting collapsed from the very beginning as they lost half their side for just 41. It was because of Mohammad Ashraful's 45 not out at No.7 that the Tigers managed to cross 100 and they were eventually bowled out for 112 while chasing 311 in 46 overs because of rain. Lasith Malinga took three for 27. Jayasuriya was the man of the match.

Sri Lanka bt Bangladesh by 92 runs; group match; Melbourne; Feb 26, 2015

Angelo Mathews won the toss and elected to bat and the Sri Lankan batsmen toyed with the opponent bowlers. Opener Tillakaratne Dilshan belted 161 not out in 146 balls while Sangakkara, who was in the form of his life in that World Cup, scored 105 not out in just 76 balls. The other opener, Lahiru Thirimanne, also scored a fifty as Lankans scored 332 for just one wicket in 50 overs. Rubel Hossain was the only wicket taker for the Tigers. Bangladesh lost opener Tamim Iqbal early and even though there were 30s and 40s, none of the batsmen could continue to score big. Sabbir Rahman scored 53 at No.8 as Bangladesh were all out for 240 in 47 overs. Malinga took three for 35 and was the most successful bowler. Sri Lanka won by 92 runs and Dilshan was the man of the match.