Sri Lanka Legends look to settle scores in the Road Safety World Series

Sri Lanka Legends will play their first match against Australia Legends at the Wankhede Stadium at 7pm on Sunday (March 8).

All matches will be telecast live on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema along with VOOT and Jio, which are the digital partners.

Full Schedule

"We can't wait any longer to get on the field and renew our old rivalry against all these teams in fray here. We've been practicing together for the past few days in Colombo and we're in pretty good shape. It'll be fun," said Kaluwitharana, who had changed the whole complexion of the limited overs game with his explosive hitting in the first few overs.

The diminutive opener was speaking on the sidelines of the team's jersey launch event organised by the title sponsors and team owners StrikinGold.

"Yes, we've a pretty good side and though I'm sure competition will be tough, we stand a good chance to clinch the title. This is one of the most lethal teams in the series who're poised to win the inaugural edition of the Unacademy Road Safety World Series," said Herath.

The Unacademy Road Safety World Series, is a five-nation T20 tournament which will showcase some of the biggest names in cricket from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa.

Some notable players who will feature in the tournament include former international cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Jonty Rhodes, and many more. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is the Commissioner of the Series.

"The Unacademy Road Safety World Series is such an amazing initiative, I want to thank the organisers for bringing us all together to play the game we all love for a noble cause of saving lives on the roads," said Maharoof.

Apart from the trio, some other members of the team includes Muttiah Muralitharan, Marvan Attapattu, Tillakaratne Dilshan, (captain), Chaminda Vaas, Sachithra Senanayake, Chamara Kapugedera, Ajantha Mendis, Thilan Thushara, Upul Chandana and Malinda Warnapura.

SRI LANKA LEGENDS SCHEDULE (All matches at 7pm IST)

March 8: vs Australia at Wankhede (Mumbai)

March 10: vs India at DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)

March 13: vs South Africa at DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)

March 17: vs West Indies at MCA Stadium (Pune)

