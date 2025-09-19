Which Teams have qualified for Asia Cup 2025 Super Four? Who have Missed Out?

Cricket Sri Lanka player Dunith Wellalage's father passes away amid Asia Cup 2025 Match By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 9:38 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Sri Lankan cricketer Dunith Wellalage was struck by tragedy on Thursday, September 18, as his father, Suranga Wellalage, passed away following a sudden heart attack in Colombo, aged 54.

The news reached the 22-year-old all-rounder just moments after Sri Lanka's victory over Afghanistan in the final Asia Cup Group B match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Suranga, himself a former cricketer and captain at Prince of Wales College, was a respected figure in Sri Lanka's school cricket circuit. He reportedly suffered a cardiac event at home while his son was representing the national side, unaware of the unfolding emergency. Dunith, who was informed only after the match ended, was visibly distraught as head coach Sanath Jayasuriya and team manager Mahinda Halangoda consoled him in the dressing room. The mood in the Sri Lankan camp shifted quickly from jubilation to grief, as players muted their celebrations and offered support to their teammate.

Wellalage departed for Colombo in the early hours, accompanied by the team manager, to join his grieving family. Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Russell Arnold, commentating on the match, acknowledged Suranga's role in the nation's cricketing fabric: "He captained Prince of Wales College when I led St Peter's," Arnold shared on air.

The Sri Lankan player has flown away to his country following the news. The Lankans will play their first Super Four match on Saturday (September 20) as they face Bangladesh.