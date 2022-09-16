Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Squad: Pacers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara included

Sri Lanka have named pacers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara in the squad, but their participation will be subject to their fitness ahead of the tournament.

Dasun Shanaka, who led the side to the Asia Cup triump, will continue to lead the team in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, where the Sri Lankan side will need to go through round 1 group stage to qualify for the Super 12.

Sri Lanka, who have been drawn in Group A of round 1 with Namibia, Netherlands and UAE, have retained most of the players from the Asia Cup 2022 squad.

Only the trio of Matheesha Pathirana, who made his debut recently, Nuwan Thushara and Asitha Fernando miss out of the main as well as reserve squad.

Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando and Nuwanidu Fernando have been named as players on standby. However, only Bandara and Jayawickrama will travel with the squad to Australia.

Chandimal, the veteran middle-order batter, who made a return to the T20I squad in the Asia Cup, only finds a spot in the standby players.

Key pacer Chameera hasn't recovered fully from his ankle injury and his return will be subject to fitness. Like Chameera, fellow pacer Lahiru Kumarar's participation also is subject to his fitness.

The squad, however, has several pace options with Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan and Chamika Karunaratne in their ranks.

Sri Lanka will play two warm up matches before they begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Zimbabwe on October 10 and Ireland on October 13.

The Lankans will play their round 1 group stage matches against Namibia on October 16, followed by the fixtures against UAE (October 18) and Netherlands (October 20).

Here is a look at the Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Squad:

Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (Subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (Subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka and Pramod Madushan.

Standby Players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando and Nuwanidu Fernando.