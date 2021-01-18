England wrap up first Test victory over Sri Lanka

Galle, January 18: England wrapped up a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle on Monday (January 18).
Jonny Bairstow (35 not out) and Dan Lawrence (unbeaten 21) saw the tourists past their target of 74 early on day five after a brief top-order scare on Sunday.
SCOREBOARD: ENGLAND VS SRI LANKA, 1ST TEST
The victory saw England extend their unbeaten streak against Sri Lanka in Tests to seven matches (W6 D1).
It was a win set up by Dom Bess' five-for in the first innings and Joe Root's 228, while Jack Leach took 5-122 in the second innings.
Lawrence survived a couple of lbw shouts on the final day, including a review, but his unbroken 62-run fourth-wicket stand with Bairstow saw England to victory.
The second and final Test begins on Friday.
