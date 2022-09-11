Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: T20 Head-to-Head, Results & Record ahead of Asia Cup 2022 Final in Dubai

Sri Lanka and Pakistan set for round two in the Asia Cup 2022 when they clash in the final on Sunday (September 11) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
Sri Lanka, who were written off following the manner of their tournament opener loss to Afghanistan, fought back collectively to become the first team to confirm their final spot, winning five in a row.
Pakistan, on the other hand, needed tail-ender Naseem Shah's back-to-back sixes to clinch their spot despite being in a good position to win a low-scoring match against Afghanistan.
Two days before the final in Dubai, the two sides already met in a dress rehearsal at the same venue where Sri Lanka overcame Pakistan after Wanindu Hasaranga did the damage with the ball and Pathum Nissanka finished the job with a fifty.
Despite that defeat, Pakistan still hold a 13-9 lead when it comes to T20 head-to-head against Sri Lanka. However, Sri Lanka hold the advantage in the Asia Cup, having won 11 of 15 matches against Pakistan.
Among the 22 T20 meetings, Pakistan has won 1 at home, 4 away and 8 at neutral venues, while, the Sri Lankans have won two at home, three away and four in neutral venues, including the 5-wicket victory on Friday (September 9).
This will also be their second meeting in a tournament final after the 2009 T20 World Cup final which Pakistan won at the Home of Cricket - Lord's in London.
Here is a look at the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 results:
|Year
|Tournament/Series
|Venue
|Result
|2022
|Asia Cup
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets
|2019
|Sri Lanka in Pakistan
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Sri Lanka won by 13 runs
|2019
|Sri Lanka in Pakistan
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Sri Lanka won by 35 runs
|2019
|Sri Lanka in Pakistan
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Sri Lanka won by 64 runs
|2017
|Sri Lanka in Pakistan
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Pakistan won by 36 runs
|2017
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in UAE
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Pakistan won by 2 wickets
|2017
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in UAE
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Pakistan won by 7 wickets
|2016
|Asia Cup
|Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Mirpur
|Pakistan won by 6 wickets
|2015
|Pakistan in Sri Lanka
|R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Pakistan won by 1 wicket
|2015
|Pakistan in Sri Lanka
|R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Pakistan won by 29 runs
|2013
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in UAE
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|Sri Lanka won by 24 runs
|2013
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in UAE
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
|Pakistan won by 3 wickets
|2012
|T20 World Cup
|R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Sri Lanka won by 16 runs
|2012
|Pakistan in Sri Lanka
|Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota
|Pakistan won by 23 runs
|2012
|Pakistan in Sri Lanka
|Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota
|Sri Lanka won by 37 runs
|2011
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in UAE
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Pakistan won by 5 wickets
|2009
|Pakistan in Sri Lanka
|R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Pakistan won by 52 runs
|2009
|T20 World Cup
|Lord’s London
|Pakistan won by 8 wickets
|2009
|T20 World Cup
|Lord’s, London
|Sri Lanka won by 19 runs
|2008
|T20 Canada
|Maple Leaf North-West Ground, Canada
|Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets
|2008
|T20 Canada
|Maple Leaf North-West Ground, Canada
|Pakistan won by 3 wickets
|2007
|T20 World Cup
|The Wanderers, Johannesburg
|Pakistan won by 33 runs
The Asia Cup 2022 summit clash will also be the fourth time Sri Lanka and Pakistan meet in the final of Asia Cup. Sri Lanka have won twice in 1986 and 2014 while Pakistan won in 2000.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final Results
|Year
|Venue
|Winner
|Result
|Format
|2014
|Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Mirpur
|Sri Lanka
|Won by 5 wickets
|50 Over
|2000
|Bangabandhu Stadium, Dhaka
|Pakistan
|Won by 37 runs
|50 Over
|1986
|SSC, Colombo
|Sri Lanka
|Won by 5 wickets
|50 Over
Sri Lanka has so far won the Asia Cup five times, winning the tournaments in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008 and 2014. The islanders are the second-most successful team in tournament history after India, who have won title seven times. Pakistan, meanwhile, has won the title twice - in 2000 and 2012.
Here is a look at the Asia Cup final appearances involving Sri Lanka and Pakistan:
|Year
|Winner
|Runner Up
|2014
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan
|2012
|Pakistan
|Bangladesh
|2010
|India
|Sri Lanka
|2008
|Sri Lanka
|India
|2004
|Sri Lanka
|India
|2000
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|1997
|Sri Lanka
|India
|1995
|India
|Sri Lanka
|1990/91
|India
|Sri Lanka
|1988
|India
|Sri Lanka
|1986
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan
|1984
|UAE
|Sri Lanka
