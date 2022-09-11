Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: T20 Head-to-Head, Results & Record ahead of Asia Cup 2022 Final in Dubai

Sri Lanka, who were written off following the manner of their tournament opener loss to Afghanistan, fought back collectively to become the first team to confirm their final spot, winning five in a row.

Pakistan, on the other hand, needed tail-ender Naseem Shah's back-to-back sixes to clinch their spot despite being in a good position to win a low-scoring match against Afghanistan.

Two days before the final in Dubai, the two sides already met in a dress rehearsal at the same venue where Sri Lanka overcame Pakistan after Wanindu Hasaranga did the damage with the ball and Pathum Nissanka finished the job with a fifty.

Despite that defeat, Pakistan still hold a 13-9 lead when it comes to T20 head-to-head against Sri Lanka. However, Sri Lanka hold the advantage in the Asia Cup, having won 11 of 15 matches against Pakistan.

Among the 22 T20 meetings, Pakistan has won 1 at home, 4 away and 8 at neutral venues, while, the Sri Lankans have won two at home, three away and four in neutral venues, including the 5-wicket victory on Friday (September 9).

This will also be their second meeting in a tournament final after the 2009 T20 World Cup final which Pakistan won at the Home of Cricket - Lord's in London.

Here is a look at the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 results:

Year Tournament/Series Venue Result 2022 Asia Cup Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets 2019 Sri Lanka in Pakistan Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Sri Lanka won by 13 runs 2019 Sri Lanka in Pakistan Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Sri Lanka won by 35 runs 2019 Sri Lanka in Pakistan Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Sri Lanka won by 64 runs 2017 Sri Lanka in Pakistan Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Pakistan won by 36 runs 2017 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in UAE Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Pakistan won by 2 wickets 2017 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in UAE Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Pakistan won by 7 wickets 2016 Asia Cup Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Mirpur Pakistan won by 6 wickets 2015 Pakistan in Sri Lanka R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Pakistan won by 1 wicket 2015 Pakistan in Sri Lanka R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Pakistan won by 29 runs 2013 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in UAE Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Sri Lanka won by 24 runs 2013 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in UAE Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Pakistan won by 3 wickets 2012 T20 World Cup R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Sri Lanka won by 16 runs 2012 Pakistan in Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota Pakistan won by 23 runs 2012 Pakistan in Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota Sri Lanka won by 37 runs 2011 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in UAE Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Pakistan won by 5 wickets 2009 Pakistan in Sri Lanka R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Pakistan won by 52 runs 2009 T20 World Cup Lord’s London Pakistan won by 8 wickets 2009 T20 World Cup Lord’s, London Sri Lanka won by 19 runs 2008 T20 Canada Maple Leaf North-West Ground, Canada Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets 2008 T20 Canada Maple Leaf North-West Ground, Canada Pakistan won by 3 wickets 2007 T20 World Cup The Wanderers, Johannesburg Pakistan won by 33 runs

The Asia Cup 2022 summit clash will also be the fourth time Sri Lanka and Pakistan meet in the final of Asia Cup. Sri Lanka have won twice in 1986 and 2014 while Pakistan won in 2000.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final Results

Year Venue Winner Result Format 2014 Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Mirpur Sri Lanka Won by 5 wickets 50 Over 2000 Bangabandhu Stadium, Dhaka Pakistan Won by 37 runs 50 Over 1986 SSC, Colombo Sri Lanka Won by 5 wickets 50 Over

Sri Lanka has so far won the Asia Cup five times, winning the tournaments in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008 and 2014. The islanders are the second-most successful team in tournament history after India, who have won title seven times. Pakistan, meanwhile, has won the title twice - in 2000 and 2012.

Here is a look at the Asia Cup final appearances involving Sri Lanka and Pakistan:

Year Winner Runner Up 2014 Sri Lanka Pakistan 2012 Pakistan Bangladesh 2010 India Sri Lanka 2008 Sri Lanka India 2004 Sri Lanka India 2000 Pakistan Sri Lanka 1997 Sri Lanka India 1995 India Sri Lanka 1990/91 India Sri Lanka 1988 India Sri Lanka 1986 Sri Lanka Pakistan 1984 UAE Sri Lanka