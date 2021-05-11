Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah gets COVID-19 vaccine jab, urges fans to stay safe

"Vaccinated. Please stay safe everyone," tweeted the India and Mumbai Indians speedster along with a picture of himself taking the jab. Bumrah is expected to lead the Indian pace attack in the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the subsequent away series in England.

Earlier on Monday (May 10), India captain Virat Kohli, batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and pacer Ishant Sharma took the vaccine days after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was postponed.

On May 6, senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan had received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Then several of his teammates, including skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma, had got their first jab in various vaccination centres across the country.

Pujara tweeted, "Puja and I got our first dose of the vaccine today. Urge each one of you to try and get yours too if eligible. #staysafe #GetVaccinated."

While Kohli, who now lives in Mumbai, posted a photo on Instagram, Ishant and his wife Pratima, a former India hoopster, also uploaded their selfie in front of a vaccination centre.

"Thankful for this and grateful for all the essential workers. Happy to see the smooth running of the facility & management. Let's all get vaccinated at the earliest," Ishant wrote on his Twitter handle.

Head coach Ravi Shastri was the first from the Indian cricket team to receive the vaccine. He got his first jab in the first week of March when vaccination was made open for all senior citizens.

In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, the Centre had last month announced a 'liberalised and accelerated' Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1. As per the order, everyone above the age of 18 is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.