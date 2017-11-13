Starc marvels at Hazlewood 'genius' after injury lay-off

Melbourne, November 13: Josh Hazlewood's ability to immediately hit scintillating form after a side injury left fellow Australia paceman Mitchell Starc marvelling at his "genius".

The quick was sent home during the first Test of Australia's tour of Bangladesh in August due to the strain, only making his comeback for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield this month.

Hazlewood took three wickets in 11 balls without giving away a run in that stunning spell as NSW defeated Western Australia by 171 runs but, along with Starc and Pat Cummins, has been rested for the third round of the Shield, with the opening Ashes Test against England at the Gabba starting on November 23.

The display from Hazlewood thoroughly impressed Starc, who believes Australia's pace attack is well positioned to make a mark in Brisbane next week.

"He was spot on, straight back into his Test form after one over of Shield cricket," Starc, who took a hat-trick in each innings against Western Australia, said of Hazlewood.

"Credit to him, he's a bloody genius of line and length, and it allows Pat and I, who are more aggressive, to come from the other end and really unleash and bowl as quick as we want and attack.

"He takes wickets his own way, line and length, and allows Pat and I to try to take wickets our way, attack the stumps and try and blast teams out and really intimidate.

"We complement each other really well and Jacko is a bit like that role as well. We've got two of each and all have their different roles.

"It's no secret the fast bowlers are a tight unit. Hopefully, that holds us in good stead in this series.

"We're all still relatively young and got a few years ahead so hopefully we can play some really good cricket and do something special over the next few years.

"It's exciting for ahead of his first home Test match. He's in a great spot, been bowling really well the last six to 12 months, he's raring to go.

"It's great to see him back, bowling fast and aggressive. Looking forward to seeing what he can do at the Gabba."

Source: OPTA