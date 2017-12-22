Steve Smith picks up racquet against Milos Raonic

Bengaluru, December 22: Australian captain Steve Smith is an all-rounder. Well well, not just on the cricket field, the New South Welshman is also a handy tennis player.

Smith showcased his prowess in tennis while taking on Canadian Milos Raonic as part of a programme organised by New Balance, the sporting gear manufacturing company.

In fact, Smith proved quiet adept as he handled Raonic's huge forehand to essay some of his own scorching forehands. Smith also made a couple of returns against world number 24 Raonic's serve, one of the biggest in the game today.

Smith has led Australia to an Ashes regaining effort recently. Australia now lead England 3-0 after winning Tests at Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

Raonic is getting ready for the new season in 2018 and said he's getting set the first Grand Slam of the year - Australian Open.