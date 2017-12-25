Smith 'sore' but ready for Boxing Day Test

Melbourne, December 25: Australia captain Steve Smith admitted his hand was "a little bit sore" after a freak accident in the nets, but he is ready for the Boxing Day Ashes Test.

Smith was hit in the hand by a Cameron Bancroft shot during training at the MCG on Sunday.

Speaking on Christmas Day, the star right-handed batsman said his hand was still hurting ahead of the fourth Test.

"It's a little bit sore, it's more the back of my hand," Smith told a news conference.

"I copped a few in the nets in Perth and a few more in the game and it just seems to be whenever you're getting hit in a spot it just continually gets hit.

"Yesterday's was a little bit bizarre, the ball came over the net and I didn't see it, someone said 'heads', I tried to put my head down and of course it hit me in the same spot.

"It was a little bit sore playing a few shots after that and a little bit sore today, playing a few different shots as well.

"But I'll be able to deal with it and just get on with it."

Smith, whose team have reclaimed the urn by taking an unassailable 3-0 series lead, has starred this Ashes, leading the run-scoring with 426 at an average of 142.

The 28-year-old said he had forgiven Bancroft for the accident in the nets.

"I didn't give him much," Smith said.

"He was all right. He kept coming up, he was fine after I spoke to him after it and it was all good. Accidents happen."

Source: OPTA