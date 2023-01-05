Steve Smith Surpasses Legendary Sir Don Bradman Record For Most Hundreds in Tests

Smith achieved the feat during the second day of Australia's first innings of the third Test against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

During his knock of 104, Smith shared a partnership of over 200 runs with Usman Khawaja, who also scored his thirteenth hundred in Tests, taking the Australian total well over 350 runs.

The 33-year-old Smith is currently 4th in the all-time Australian list and 14th in the overall list for most centuries in Test cricket.

India great Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 51 hundreds followed by former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis, who has 45 hundreds to his name, while former Australia captain Ricky Ponting tops the list for Aussies with 41 tons.

Top 15 list for most hundreds in Test cricket

Player Country Hundreds Sachin Tendulkar India 51 Jacques Kallis South Africa 45 Ricky Ponting Australia 41 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 38 Rahul Dravid India 36 Sunil Gavaskar India 34 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 34 Brian Lara West Indies 34 Younis Khan Pakistan 34 Alistair Cook England 33 Steve Waugh Australia 32 Shivnarine Chanderpaul West Indies 30 Matthew Hayden Australia 30 Steve Smith Australia 30 Sir Don Bradman Australia 29

Smith, who scored the latest century in his 92nd Test, is now level with another Australian in Matthew Hayden and former West Indies batter Shivnarine Chaderpaul.

The 33-year-old is now only behind Ponting and Steve Waugh for most Test hundreds by an Australian batter, and is followed by David Warner, who has 24 Test hundreds to his name.

The Australian run-machine is now also on top for most hundreds in Test cricket for active cricketers. Smith's close rivals Joe Root, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are currently on 28, 27 and 25 Test centuries respectively.

Top 5 active players with most hundreds in Test cricket

Player Country Hundreds Steve Smith Australia 30 Joe Root England 28 Virat Kohli India 27 Kane Williamson New Zealand 25 David Warner Australia 24

Khawaja joins unique list with third successive hundred at SCG

Khawaja continued his remarkable recent run of form at the SCG by joining an exclusive list of players to have scored three consecutive centuries at the iconic Sydney venue.

The 36-year-old has now got to triple figures in three straight Test knocks in Sydney, following centuries in both innings of the Ashes Test against England at the ground last year.

He now joins the Australia duo Wally Hammond and Doug Walters, and India great VVS Laxman for players to have achieved this unique feat.