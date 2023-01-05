Cricket
Steve Smith Surpasses Legendary Sir Don Bradman Record For Most Hundreds in Tests

Sydney, January 5: Australia run-machine Steve Smith on Thursday (January 5) surpassed legendary Sir Donald Bradman's record for most hundreds in Test cricket following his 30th century in the longest format of the game.

Smith achieved the feat during the second day of Australia's first innings of the third Test against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

During his knock of 104, Smith shared a partnership of over 200 runs with Usman Khawaja, who also scored his thirteenth hundred in Tests, taking the Australian total well over 350 runs.

The 33-year-old Smith is currently 4th in the all-time Australian list and 14th in the overall list for most centuries in Test cricket.

India great Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 51 hundreds followed by former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis, who has 45 hundreds to his name, while former Australia captain Ricky Ponting tops the list for Aussies with 41 tons.

Top 15 list for most hundreds in Test cricket

Player Country Hundreds
Sachin Tendulkar India 51
Jacques Kallis South Africa 45
Ricky Ponting Australia 41
Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 38
Rahul Dravid India 36
Sunil Gavaskar India 34
Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 34
Brian Lara West Indies 34
Younis Khan Pakistan 34
Alistair Cook England 33
Steve Waugh Australia 32
Shivnarine Chanderpaul West Indies 30
Matthew Hayden Australia 30
Steve Smith Australia 30
Sir Don Bradman Australia 29

Smith, who scored the latest century in his 92nd Test, is now level with another Australian in Matthew Hayden and former West Indies batter Shivnarine Chaderpaul.

The 33-year-old is now only behind Ponting and Steve Waugh for most Test hundreds by an Australian batter, and is followed by David Warner, who has 24 Test hundreds to his name.

The Australian run-machine is now also on top for most hundreds in Test cricket for active cricketers. Smith's close rivals Joe Root, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are currently on 28, 27 and 25 Test centuries respectively.

Top 5 active players with most hundreds in Test cricket

Player Country Hundreds
Steve Smith Australia 30
Joe Root England 28
Virat Kohli India 27
Kane Williamson New Zealand 25
David Warner Australia 24

Khawaja joins unique list with third successive hundred at SCG

Khawaja continued his remarkable recent run of form at the SCG by joining an exclusive list of players to have scored three consecutive centuries at the iconic Sydney venue.

The 36-year-old has now got to triple figures in three straight Test knocks in Sydney, following centuries in both innings of the Ashes Test against England at the ground last year.

He now joins the Australia duo Wally Hammond and Doug Walters, and India great VVS Laxman for players to have achieved this unique feat.

Story first published: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 10:14 [IST]
