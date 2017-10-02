Steve Smith urges Aus domestic players to step up

Nagpur, October 2: Australia captain Steve Smith urged domestic players back home to "jump out of the pack" and put their hands up to help solve Australia's current one-day malaise.

"There's possibly a few guys back playing in the domestic one-day competition (JLT Cup) at the moment ... who are going to put some pressure on the guys that are here," he said as reported by cricket.com.au.

"Our results haven't been good enough and we want guys to perform consistently.

"We'll have a good look at the one-day comp back home and hopefully a few guys jump out of the pack and get some really big runs and bowl really well as well," he said.

While Smith is not a selector, his words will be a boost to the likes of Shaun Marsh and Tom Cooper, who have both impressed in the opening stages of the JLT Cup, which started last Wednesday.

The likes of Cameron White and Ed Cowan have both criticised selectors in the past for not rewarding strong domestic form, particularly in one-day cricket, with national call-ups.