Steve Waugh's manager helps raise funds for India's physically-challenged cricketers

By

Bengaluru, June 17: Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh's manager Harley Medcalf raised Rs 1.5 lakh to help India's physically challenged cricketers, who are in financial distress due to the coronvirus-forced lockdown.

The Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI) secretary Ravi Chauhan says Medcalf contributed to this noble cause in order to help the disabled cricket players under aegis of PCCAI.

"When Medcalf came to know about the testing times of some of the disabled players of PCCAI, he decided to raise funds for these players.

"The efforts bore fruits and a sum of Rs 1,50,000- was collected. This money was transferred to 30 most needy players of PCCAI," said Chauhan.

"An amount of Rs 5,000 each have been granted to 30 disabled cricket players. This money has been directly transferred to their accounts," added Chauhan.

"Every help is God-send for these players and they will always be thankful for this," added Chauhan.

Medcalf came to know about PCCAI, when the former skipper Waugh met them earlier this year for a project he had undertaken.

Read more about: steve waugh cricket coronavirus
Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 14:14 [IST]
