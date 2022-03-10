"Still hasn't sunk in with us" David Warner on Shane Warne's death

Warner and rest of the Australian team arrived in Karachi on Wednesday to prepare for the second Test match against the hosts.

"I still think it's (the funeral) definitely going to be extremely emotional for everyone. As I said, it really hasn't sunk in with us," Warner said. "And obviously, there'll be a big, big, huge contingent of Victorians obviously being hosted at the MCG. There'll be lots and lots of people coming out to pay their respects.

"You've seen all the flowers and even cigarretes and beers placed on the (Shane) Warnie statue at the MCG. It just shows you how many people he's touched and how many people are feeling it right now around the world," he added.

Warner said he will certainly try to be present at the funeral service for Warne that is scheduled at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the 30th of March. "And yeah, definitely. I'll be trying to get down there for that," Warner said.