Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

"Still hasn't sunk in with us" David Warner on Shane Warne's death

By Pti

Karachi, March 10: Australia's opening batsman David Warner has said the death of their compatriot and cricket legend Shane Warne "really hasn't sunk in with us" while speaking in Karachi, Pakistan on Thursday.

Warner and rest of the Australian team arrived in Karachi on Wednesday to prepare for the second Test match against the hosts.

"I still think it's (the funeral) definitely going to be extremely emotional for everyone. As I said, it really hasn't sunk in with us," Warner said. "And obviously, there'll be a big, big, huge contingent of Victorians obviously being hosted at the MCG. There'll be lots and lots of people coming out to pay their respects.

"You've seen all the flowers and even cigarretes and beers placed on the (Shane) Warnie statue at the MCG. It just shows you how many people he's touched and how many people are feeling it right now around the world," he added.

Warner said he will certainly try to be present at the funeral service for Warne that is scheduled at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the 30th of March. "And yeah, definitely. I'll be trying to get down there for that," Warner said.

Comments

MORE SHANE WARNE NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 42,980,067 | World - 451,357,626
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 19:53 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 10, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments