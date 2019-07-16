Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Stokes likely to be knighted for his World Cup heroics

By Pti
stokes

London, July 16: England's World Cup hero Ben Stokes is likely to be bestowed with knighthood for his sensational performance in the summit clash against New Zealand which helped the hosts claim their maiden title in the ICC's 50-over showpiece event.

Stokes sets sights on Ashes glory after World Cup triumph

Stokes smashed an unbeaten 84 off 98 balls to help England tie the final match at the Lord's on Sunday. He then scored eight in the Super Over which also ended in a tie. England were then adjudged World Cup winners on the basis of boundary count.

Stokes' World Cup heroics impressed Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, the two contenders to be the next prime minister of the UK. "I will give dukedoms, whatever - I will go to the maximum, to, what, the Garter King of Arms," said Johnson, the frontrunner to replace Theresa May as Britain's PM, during a series of rapid-fire 'yes or no' questions at the end of leadership debate hosted by The Sun and talkRADIO.

I could be the most hated father in New Zealand, says dad of Ben Stokes

Asked if Stokes deserves knighthood, Johnson said, "Yes is the answer, absolutely." When Hunt was asked the same question, he replied succinctly: "Of course".

Eleven English cricketers have been knighted for services to cricket till now with former Test and ODI skipper Alastair Cook being the last to be conferred with the honour. The 28-year-old Stokes had missed the 2017-18 Ashes due to a pending investigation into his role in a fight in Bristol that had left a man in hospital with facial injuries.

He was later found not guilty of affray. Stokes went on to redeem himself with a superlative performance at the World Cup, amassing 465 runs and claiming seven wickets for England. His performance was lauded by England captain Eoin Morgan, who described him as "extraordinary" and "superhuman".

More BEN STOKES News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 21:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 16, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue