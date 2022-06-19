'Stripped naked, physically assaulted,' Former Australia cricketer Stuart MacGill reacts over his kidnapping

As per reports, the alleged kidnappers claimed that the former Aussie spinner came to them willingly and was involved in the drug trade. According to a Fox Sports report, the brothers, Richard and Fredrick Schaaf, pleaded not guilty to the charges and alleged in court that the cricketer had gone to the abandoned property willingly.

MacGill told his former teammate Adam Gilchrist on SEN WA Breakfast Podcast, "Unfortunately, that's the biggest problem for me because I have sort of feel like it has pretty much put a hold on everything for me. It is an ongoing police investigation; the investigation is pretty much done but the trial part will come up. It was not something you'd even like to happen to your worst enemy. Later in the day, it was getting quite dark, I was bundled into a car by three blokes. I didn't want to get into the car, I said to them twice, 'I'm not getting in the car,' but then it became obvious that they were armed, and they said, 'We know you're not involved, we just want to have a chat,' then they put me in the car and I was in the car for an hour and a half."

"I am from Perth originally so still I am not familiar with large parts of Sydney. It was the longest hour and a half of my life. I didn't know where we were, I didn't know where we were going and I was scared. From that point, they stripped me naked, beat me up, threatened me, and then just dumped me. That was over the course of maybe three hours out in the middle of nowhere in a little shed. I was scared and humiliated, I really did not know what was going to happen. They dropped me in Belmore, I did not know where I was, to be honest, I was just very lucky as I found a very helpful cab driver and he offered me to eat with his family. He was a very nice fellow," he added.

The alleged incident took place on April 14 last year when he was bundled into a car and driven to a remote location, after which he was assaulted and threatened with a firearm. MacGill ended his international career with 208 wickets from 44 Test matches and represented Australia between 1998 and 2008.