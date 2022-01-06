Ashes 2021-22: Hungry Broad feels he still has 'a lot to offer' in England Test side

Broad took 5-101 on day two of the fourth Ashes Test at the SCG, where Australia declared on 416-8 and the tourists were 13 without loss at stumps.

Paceman Broad was surprisingly left out for England's defeat in the first match of the series at the Gabba before also being omitted for another heavy loss at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The 35-year-old expressed his frustration at only being selected for the day-night contest at the Adelaide Oval before being restored to the team in Sydney this week.

Broad let his undoubted ability with the ball do the talking by taking five wickets in a Test innings for the 19th time and an eight in the Ashes.

The vastly experienced quick is confident there is more to come.

"I still feel like I have a lot to offer this team," he told BT Sport.

"Whether that is playing week in, week out like I did when I was 26, 27, maybe not. But I'm old and experienced enough to know how to bowl on different pitches and how to get myself ready and right when the chances come.

"I think when you haven't been playing, particularly at 35 years old, you realise how special it is. I've had points in my career where I've felt like I've always been playing.

"That's not happened in 2021 and it's my job to make that happen in 2022."

35y 196d - Stuart Broad became the fifth oldest player (35y 196d) to take 5+ wickets in a men's Test v Aus at Sydney Cricket Ground with his innings of 5-101 today (B Peel - 37y 305d in 1894, J Laker - 36y 334d in 1959 & R Schwarz - 35y 303d in 1911 & 35y 219d in 1910). Defy. pic.twitter.com/800fs5nZF7 — OptaJim (@OptaJim) January 6, 2022

Broad added: "I've still got a burning desire to play the sport. A few years ago I was umming and ahing and I spent a lot of time talking to my dad [former England batter Chris Broad].

"He had a great belief that you should play the sport you love for as long as you can. While the fire burns you should play because nothing replicates it in life.

"I think 2021 was my worst year for sure with intermittent cricket – I had a play one, miss one type experience – but bowling [at the SCG] made me relight that fire again.

"It's a great stadium, good atmosphere and I'm bowling at the world's best. This is what it's about. There's no better feeling than to do it in Ashes cricket."