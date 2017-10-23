Stumpers deserve more respect: Ian Healy

Melbourne, October 23: Former Australian Test 'keeper Ian Healy said selectors may revert back to stumper Peter Nevill for the Ashes, but he disapproved of the current treatment of Australian glovemen by national selectors.

Speaking to SEN Breakfast, Healy tipped decision-makers to give the nod to the NSW 'keeper after dropping incumbent Matthew Wade during Australia's one-day tour of India, in part for his failure to fire with the bat, reports cricket.com.au.

"I think Peter Nevill has a greater grasp on the technical aspects of wicketkeeping. For some reason he got dropped a year ago and now Matthew Wade is on the improve having had a better Test in Bangladesh, but he's still not batting the way he can," Healy said.

"He's improving and we're going to drop him. That's the dilemma and the agenda that you need to be aware of with what is going on in there."

The Queensland great said the decision to axe - and immediately recall - Wade in India highlighted the chop-and-change nature that had characterised Australia's selections in recent times.

"I think they sort of disrespected Wadey a little bit in India, dropping him for one one-day game and then bringing him back, that's not the respect that you think a 'keeper that's going to be in the Ashes deserves," Healy said.

Whilst conceding runs are among the key criteria in selecting modern-day 'keepers, Healy said he believed Australia's current crop of glovemen were paying the price for the side's persistent struggles at number six, whilst also contending with the legacy of Adam Gilchrist.

"The disruptions to the top order is putting a whole lot of pressure on the wicketkeeping selection, and it shouldn't. The wicketkeeper needs to be that 'keeper that can average 30, they don't need to average 45 like Gilly," he said.