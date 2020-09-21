Stunning! AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore changes name to Paritosh Pant! Know the reason

De Villiers showed a jersey that inked Paritosh behind it and the swashbuckling South Africa batsman explained the reason behind it. "I salute Paritosh,who started 'Project Feeding from Far' with Pooja & fed meals 2 needy during the lockdown. I wear his name on my back this season 2 appreciate their challenger spirit," De Villiers wrote on his Twitter handle, which was also renamed as Paritosh Pant.

De Villiers did this to salute the spirit of those who are contributing in the battle against the Covid 19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Royal Challengers Bangalore said they would be paying tribute to Covid warriors through #MyCovidHeroes initiatives. To acknowledge the efforts and honour the sacrifices made by them in the fight against the pandemic, RCB will wear a tribute jersey with the message "My Covid Heroes" both during training and matches for the entire tournament.

Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain had said: "In the past few months, whenever I heard the stories of the Covid Heroes it has given me literal goosebumps. These real challengers have made the country proud and inspired all of us to be more persistent and dedicated to our efforts to build a better tomorrow. I am truly proud to wear RCB's "My Covid Heroes" jersey as a sign of solidarity and gratitude to everyone who is right now going the extra mile to support the community at large. They have batted day and night and fought on the field, and I am honoured to call them my heroes."