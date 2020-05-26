Stunt gone wrong: David Warner hurts his tooth while attempting a life hack, posts hilarious video on Instagram

New Delhi, May 26: Star Australia batsman David Warner might not be able to entertain his fans with his bat but he's making sure his fans are being entertained via different mode. The explosive opener is utilising the time away from cricket due to the coronavirus pandemic by regularly posting funny videos on video-sharing platform TikTok.
In the latest video shared on his Instagram handle, the southpaw tries to eat corn which is placed on a drilling machine. As the video nears its end, Warner acts as if he lost his tooth in the process. The Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper captioned the video, "Don't try this at home".
Don’t try this at home 😂😂 #lifehack #donthateappreciate
Warner enjoys immense popularity amongst Telugu speaking people due to his association with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The cricketer, who at this time would have been playing for the franchise in the IPL 2020, is still trying to entertain his fans. Warner has over 3 million followers on his Instagram handle.
Earlier, during an Instagram chat with India opener Rohit Sharma, Warner admitted that he's enjoying the time on TikTok with his family and that way he gets to connect with his fans in India.
Warner and his wife Candice along with their daughters could be seen dancing to the tunes of popular songs from Indian movies. Both Warner and his wife seemed to have perfected their dance moves on Hindi, Tamil and Telugu songs.
