Sunil Gavaskar backs Hardik Pandya for India captaincy after Gujarat Titans' IPL 2022 triumph

Leading his team from the front, Hardik produced another all-round show in a lop-sided IPL Final against Rajasthan Royals and helped Gujarat Titans create history at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hardik was lauded not just for his performance but also for the way he marshalled his troops throughout the tournament. It was the first time when Hardik was leading any side but the Baroda cricketer showed no signs of being a novice for the job. Instead, the all-rounder trumped some of the best in the business to prove he's a natural leader.

Impressed with Hardik's leadership qualities former India captain Sunil Gavaskar backed him to be the next captain of the national side.

While Speaking on Star Sports when asked if the India all-rounder's reputation as a leader has grown, Gavaskar said, "Yes definitely. Not just my estimation, but everybody's estimation. This was an aspect of his game which nobody had too much information about."

Gavaskar further added that everyone knew the 28-year-old cricketer's potential as an all-rounder and with his performance in the IPL he has allayed the concerns about his bowling as well.

"We all knew what he could do with the bat, what he could do with the ball, but there was just a little bit of a concern before the start of the season about whether he would be able to bowl his full quota of 4 overs. He has done that, he has shown that. That all-rounder aspect is done, and everybody is happy.

"But this now, the way he has led the team, the way he has got them together, the way he has got them to gel together means he has got leadership qualities," the legendary India opener added.

Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan also praised Hardik for the way he led his IPL side and reckons the Baroda cricketer must be the one should Team India needs a captain in a couple of years.

"Fantastic achievement for a new franchise... If India need a captain in a couple of years I wouldn't look past @hardikpandya7... Well done Gujurat .. #IPL2022," Vaughan tweeted.

Hardik, who has amassed 487 runs and taken 8 wickets, was simply sensational in the final as Gujarat limited a formidable Rajasthan Royals batting unit to 130 for nine. He also scored a crucial 34 before Shubman Gill and David Miller remained unbeaten on 45 and 32 to take the team home in 18.1 overs.