Sunil Gavaskar turns 69! Wishes raining in for 'Sunny Bhai'

But that's a mere number as the 'Sunny Tales' continue to inspire millions - aspiring cricketers and established names. Gavaskar was the first batsman to cross the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket and held the record of most number of Test hundreds (34) until Sachin Tendulkar overtook him.

The tally of 774 runs at a shade over 154 he scored against the West Indies is still the most runs made by a batsman in his Test series debut. To honour that, Lord Relator composed a Calypso for Gavaskar - "We Couldn't Out Gavaskar At All.'

Of course, the numbers are impressive but what the aura around the Mumbaikar shine brighter was the way he tackled the fearsome West Indian fast bowlers of the 70s and 80s. When several other batsmen's heartbeat quickened up alarmingly over the prospect of facing up to the likes of Michael Holding, Andy Roberts, Malcolm Marshal, Colin Croft and Joel Garner, Gavaskar milked runs against them using an immaculate defensive technique.

But make no mistake, Gavaskar was not just a one-sided dour batsman, the Mumbaikar was also equally adept at pulling and hooking. But the Indian batting in those times was dependent on him for the big runs and that made Gavaskar trade flair with solidity.

Off the field, Gavaskar was also a person good at marketing himself. Along with Kapil Dev, who appeared for Palmolive and Boost, Gavaskar, perhaps, was one of the early time cricketers who realised the commercial value of being an Indian cricketer. He appeared in several commercials including Dinesh Suiting and Thumbs Up.

Post retirement, Gavaskar confirmed himself as a premier commentator and columnist and occasionally dabbled at administrative positions like the Chairman of National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

In his heydays as a cricketer, Gavaskar also cut a few albums in Marathi besides singing in a few Marathi movies. The former Indian captain, under whose leadership India won the 1985 World Championship in Australia, also continues to be a lover of badminton and golf.

