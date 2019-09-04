Sunil Joshi appointed Uttar Pradesh coach in Ranji Trophy

The former left-arm spinner from Karnataka will join the training camp on September 20.

The Karnataka stalwart, who was Bangladesh's spin consultant till the ICC World Cup 2019, had applied for the Indian team's bowling coach job but was not shortlisted.

"We have appointed Sunil Joshi as coach of our team for one year. He will join the camp before the Vijay Hazare trophy," Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) Secretary Yudhvir Singh said.

Former Karnataka pacer Mansur Ali Khan had coached the side in the last season. The UPCA has not yet decided on captaincy.

UP had won their maiden and only Ranji title in 2005-06 and have been runners-up five times.

Joshi had also coached Jammu and Kashmir in the past and the team had beaten Mumbai in the premier domestic tournnament under his guidance. Joshi would also be looking to guide UP cricket to greater heights this season.