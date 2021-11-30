Sunrisers Hyderabad Retained & Released Players List 2022: SRH retain Williamson, Umran Malik & Abdul Samad

The 2016 champions have managed to retain the services of skipper Kane Williamson of New Zealand and a couple of uncapped players from Jammu & Kashmir - Abdul Samad and Umran Malik.

However, they failed to come to an agreement with star Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who can now negotiate with the two new teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, starting from December 1.

While they failed to retain Rashid, the Orange Army have released big name players like former skipper David Warner as expected, but Indian batter Manish Pandey, Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, England duo Johnny Bairstow and Jason Roy were also let go among many others.

After a mediocre season in 2021, Sunrisers have opted for a huge revamp and will look for a rebuild at the mega auction, which is expected to take place ahead of the new season with an aim to better their bottom-place finish. They have a remaining purse of INR 68 Crore.

SRH Retained Players List 2022 with price

Kane Williamson (INR 14 Crore): Having represented the Sunrisers since 2015, the New Zealand skipper Williamson slots in easily as the leader of the side. His calmness and decision making was one of the reasons Sunrisers have made him their number one and only capped retention.

Umran Malik (INR 4 Crore): The uncapped young pacer from Jammu and Kashmir started off as a net bowler during the 2021 season, but got his chance as a replacement for T Natarajan. The 22-year-old didn't disappoint one bit as he thrilled everyone with his quick bowling and clocked 90mph at ease.

Abdul Samad (INR 4 Crore): An uncapped all-rounder, who can hit the ball out of the park at ease, is a no-brainer as he would be tough to get if put in the auction. Sunrisers didn't hesitate much with this decision. The 20-year-old has been retained alongside his state teammate Malik as Sunrisers look to the future.

SRH Released Players List 2022

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Virat Singh, Jason Holder, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Roy, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman