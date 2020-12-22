Suresh Raina arrested during a raid in Mumbai club | Know the details

Both Raina and Randhawa were later released on jail. The police said 34 persons were arrested, and they include 7 club members besides Raina and Randhawa.

The police said they were booked under IPC Section 188. 269 and 34, provisions of NMDA and were brought to the Sahar police station. The Dragonfly pub too has been asked to furnish details after the owners kept it open beyond the permissible time limit and disregarding the Covid 19 standard operating procedures.

Raina had retired from cricket earlier this year along with former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Raina had also courted controversy when he returned from Chennai Super Kings' pre-IPL camp and quarantine in the UAE ahead of the IPL 2020.