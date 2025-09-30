Cricket Syed Kirmani blasts team India, captain Suryakumar Yadav for 'Politicizing' Cricket in Asia Cup 2025 - Watch By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 8:53 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Former India cricketer Syed Kirmani has blasted the Indian team, captain Suryakumar Yadav, for their alleged role in politicizing the game during the Asia Cup 2025.

The Asia Cup was won by India after beating Pakistan, but it has been cladded with controversy throughout. Along with cricket, controversy and cross-border war of words, ill-gestures have grabbed the headlines.

A saga, which started with Indian players not shaking hands with Pakistani players in the first match on September 14, ended with the Indian team celebrating without a trophy as ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi took the trophy and medals in his possession after Suryakumar Yadav and co. refused to take it from his hands.

Although cricket is said to be beyond politicis, this Asia Cup has been a terrible reflection of that quote. And Kirmani, an esteemed cricketer, feels numb with the way things have transpired. While speaking to ANI, the former India cricketer was explosive against the politicization of the game.

"I think the way cricket is being played all around. I wouldn't like to take the names of the countries which are playing cricket by and large. You see, there has been no gentleman-ness in the game. You see, there have been very rude, arrogant gestures on the field. I'm not referring to only the Asia Cup which took place, which India won last night. You see, I'm getting messages from all over. What has happened to the Indian team? What kind of politics is going on on the field? These are the questions they are asking me. I'm ashamed myself to listen to the comments of my friends from outside India," Kirmani said.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated his Asia Cup match fees to the Indian armed forces, and Kirmani took a direct swipe at him, without taking his name.

"Politics should not enter sports in general. Leave politics behind. Whatever has transpired away from the sporting field, leave it there itself. Don't relate it to your winning amount or whatever you're earning from this great game of cricket. Don't dedicate for noble causes or for flood relief or whatever. Any noble cause is quite understandable," he added.

Kirmani also cited the camaraderie between India and Pakistan cricketers during his era, and stated that he can't have any reaction to the things that have transpired in the Asia Cup.

"What sort of reaction should I have? I have to only put my head down as a cricketer. Being a family of cricketing fraternity," he concluded.