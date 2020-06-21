Syed Kirmani underpins urgency of reaching Special Athletes through professionally trained Coaches

The topics, in conjunction with the current scenario, included, harnessing technology in developing sports, promoting Non-contact sports and protecting Mental Health during the current COVID-19 outbreak.

While the experts drew attention towards the process of promoting safe sports, few Athlete leaders from different states of India expressed their thoughts on the ongoing crisis and also sharing their experiences and fitness schedules throughout the lockdown and the precautions to be taken as the sports field opens gradually. Each day saw the gracious presence of a renowned personality from the world of sports and Television.

The outbreak has made it even more challenging for the families and Coaches to keep the Special Athletes motivated. I must compliment the Coaches who have been coaching the Special Athletes. The Athletes today are blessed with the abilities and facilities provided by the Coaches. In our time there was no one to tell us the talent that I have. Coaches have to be trained professionally to reach out with a superior sports experience to the Athletes - Dr Syed Kirmani, Indian Cricketer.

The Special Olympics goal is to create a world where people follow the leadership and voice of Special Olympics athletes toward an inclusive way of life where everyone's gifts are valued. The Athlete leaders are Special Athletes who have and continue to participate in sports while also demonstrating additional leadership skills and a potential to assume significant roles beyond the sports field too.

The Athlete Leadership programme creates opportunities for people with it to develop and demonstrate their abilities and voices in various leadership roles.

Bibek Bardhan, Senior Advisor, SO Bharat: "Physical activity builds strong immunity and for that, the Athletes need to be allowed to practice, although strictly under the Covid 19 norms. This could be attempted within their respective neighbourhoods and communities and with their peers without Intellectual Disabilities. Through these webinars we are trying to reach out to the larger community whose awareness & support is crucial to the Special Olympics families, to create a barrier-free environment that would look into the growth and development of each ONE."

Air Marshal Denzil Keelor, Founder Trustee & CEO of Special Olympics Bharat said: "This is the new normal. I laud the efforts of the National Sports Director SO Bharat, Mr Victor R Vaz, of having initiated this program. I must say that a positive aspect is that connecting with each other has become easier than ever. Distance does not matter. Leveraging this perspective and making it a strength of SO Bharat Athletes is what all our current endeavours are directed to."

