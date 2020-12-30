Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament: Sreesanth in Kerala team, Sanju Samson to lead the side

Sreesanth, who was banned by the BCCI over his alleged involvement in spot-fixing in the IPL, features in the list of players for the Kerala cricket team announced by the state cricket board for the T20 event in Mumbai scheduled from January 10.

This would be his first domestic event after his seven yeas ban ended in September this year. Earlier, he was included in the list of players for the local T20 event in Alappuzha this month. But the inaugural KCA President's Cup T20 was deferred as the KCA did not get the government nod due to the spread of coronavirus.

A Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) official said Sanju Samson will lead the Kerala team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T/20 Tournament. Sachin Baby is his deputy. Besides, Sreesanth, Samson and Baby, the other players are Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena, Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Nidheesh M D and Asif K M. While Akshay Chandran, Abhishek Mohan SL, Vinoop S Manoharan, Mohammed Azharuddeen M, Rohan S Kunnummal and Midhun S also found place in the team, the KCA included four new faces---Vathsal Govind Sharma, Sreeroop M P, Midhun PK and Rojith KG in the team.