Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Full Schedule, Teams, Groups, Venues, Dates and Match Timings

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be held across Lucknow, Guwahati, Baroda, Delhi, Haryana and Vijayawada, with the knockouts starting in Delhi from November 16 and the final also set to take place in Delhi.

The tournament will see 38 teams divided into five Elite groups - A, B, C, D, E, comprising six teams each, and one Plate group with eight teams. Each team will play a total of five league matches, regardless of the number of teams in the group, with all 38 teams playing the same number of matches.

Holders Tamil Nadu have been drawn alongside Puducherry, Maharashtra, Odisha, Goa and Punjab in Group A, while 2018 and 2019 champions Karnataka have been paired with Mumbai, Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Baroda and Services.

Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Andra Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir have been drawn in Group C, while Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Railways, Gujarat and Kerala make up for Group D.

In the final elite group - Group D, former winners Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have been drawn along with the likes of Uttarakhand, Hyderabad, Saurashtra and Chandigarh. The plate group, meanwhile, features Arunachal Pradesh, Vidarbha, Sikkim, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur.

A total of 5 teams from the top-ranked teams in Elites will progress directly to the quarterfinals with the second-placed teams from Elites and the winner of the Plate Group playing in preliminary quarterfinals matches to determine the final eight teams.

The Indian domestic T20 tournament will also be one to watch for the Indian Premier League franchises ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Groups

Elite Group A: Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Odisha, Goa, Punjab

Elite Group B: Karnataka, Mumbai, Baroda, Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Services

Elite Group C: Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir

Elite Group D: Gujarat, Kerala, Bihar, Railways, Assam, Madhya Pradesh

Elite Group E: Saurashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Uttarakhand

Plate Group: Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur, Tripura, Vidarbha

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Venues

Elite Group A - Lucknow

Elite Group B - Guwahati

Elite Group C - Baroda

Elite Group D - Delhi - Arun Jaitley Stadium and Airforce Complex ground, Palam

Elite Group E - Haryana - Rohtak, Sultanpur

Plate Group - Vijayawada - Mulapada, Vishakapatanam

Knock-out matches - Delhi

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Full Schedule

DATE GROUP FIXTURE TIME VENUE November 4 Elite B Bengal vs Chhattisgarh 8:00 AM Guwahati November 4 Elite A Maharashtra vs Tamil Nadu 8:30 AM Lucknow November 4 Elite C Jharkhand vs Rajasthan 8:30 AM Vadodara November 4 Elite D Assam vs Madhya Pradesh 8:30 AM Delhi November 4 Plate Arunachal Pradesh vs Vidarbha 8:30 AM Mulapadu November 4 Plate Manipur vs Nagaland 8:30 AM Vizag November 4 Elite E Hyderabad vs Saurashtra 9:00 AM Sultanpur November 4 Elite E Delhi vs Uttarakhand 11:00 AM Rohtak November 4 Elite B Baroda vs Services 12:00 PM Guwahati November 4 Elite C Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh 12:00 PM Vadodara November 4 Elite D Gujarat vs Kerala 12:00 PM Delhi November 4 Elite A Goa vs Odisha 12:00 PM Lucknow November 4 Elite B Karnataka vs Mumbai 12:30 PM Guwahati November 4 Elite A Puducherry vs Punjab 1:00 PM Lucknow November 4 Elite C Andhra vs Jammu & Kashmir 1:00 PM Vadodara November 4 Elite D Bihar vs Railways 1:00 PM Delhi November 4 Plate Sikkim vs Tripura 1:00 PM Mulapadu November 4 Plate Meghalaya vs Mizoram 1:00 PM Vizag November 4 Elite E Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh 1:30 PM Sultanpur November 5 Elite B Chhattisgarh vs Karnataka 8:00 AM Guwahati November 5 Elite A Punjab vs Maharashtra 8:30 AM Lucknow November 5 Elite C Jammu & Kashmir vs Rajasthan 8:30 AM Vadodara November 5 Elite D Madhya Pradesh vs Railways 8:30 AM Delhi November 5 Plate Meghalaya vs Sikkim 8:30 AM Mulapadu November 5 Plate Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur 8:30 AM Vizag November 5 Elite E Saurashtra vs Uttar Pradesh 9:00 AM Sultanpur November 5 Elite E Chandigarh vs Delhi 11:00 AM Rohtak November 5 Elite A Goa vs Puducherry 12:00 PM Lucknow November 5 Elite C Andhra Pradesh vs Haryana 12:00 PM Vadodara November 5 Elite B Mumbai vs Services 12:00 PM Guwahati November 5 Elite D Bihar vs Kerala 12:00 PM Delhi November 5 Elite B Baroda vs Bengal 12:30 PM Guwahati November 5 Elite A Odisha vs Tamil Nadu 1:00 PM Lucknow November 5 Elite C Himachal Pradesh vs Jharkhand 1:00 PM Vadodara November 5 Elite D Assam vs Gujarat 1:00 PM Delhi November 5 Plate Nagaland vs Vidarbha 1:00 PM Mulapadu November 5 Plate Mizoram vs Tripura 1:00 PM Vizag November 5 Elite E Hyderabad vs Uttarakhand 1:30 PM Sultanpur November 6 Elite B Karnataka vs Services 8:00 AM Guwahati November 6 Elite A Goa vs Punjab 8:30 AM Lucknow November 6 Elite C Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir 8:30 AM Vadodara November 6 Elite D Kerala vs Railways 8:30 AM Delhi November 6 Plate Manipur vs Tripura 8:30 AM Mulapadu November 6 Plate Mizoram vs Nagaland 8:30 AM Vizag November 6 Elite E Chandigarh vs Hyderabad 9:00 AM Sultanpur November 6 Elite E Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh 11:00 AM Rohtak November 6 Elite A Odisha vs Maharashtra 12:00 PM Lucknow November 6 Elite B Baroda vs Chhattisgarh 12:00 PM Guwahati November 6 Elite C Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan 12:00 PM Vadodara November 6 Elite D Gujarat vs Madhya Pradesh 12:00 PM Delhi November 6 Elite B Bengal vs Mumbai 12:30 PM Guwahati November 6 Elite A Puducherry vs Tamil Nadu 1:00 PM Lucknow November 6 Elite C Andhra vs Jharkhand 1:00 PM Vadodara November 6 Elite D Assam vs Bihar 1:00 PM Delhi November 6 Plate Meghalaya vs Vidarbha 1:00 PM Mulapadu November 6 Plate Arunachal Pradesh vs Sikkim 1:00 PM Vizag November 6 Elite E Saurashtra vs Uttarakhand 1:30 PM Sultanpur November 8 Elite B Bengal vs Services 8:00 AM Guwahati November 8 Elite A Goa vs Tamil Nadu 8:30 AM Lucknow November 8 Elite C Jharkhand vs Haryana 8:30 AM Vadodara November 8 Elite D Assam vs Kerala 8:30 AM Delhi November 8 Plate Mizoram vs Sikkim 8:30 AM Mulapadu November 8 Plate Meghalaya vs Tripura 8:30 AM Vizag November 8 Elite E Delhi vs Hyderabad 9:00 AM Sultanpur November 8 Elite E Chandigarh vs Saurashtra 11:00 AM Rohtak November 8 Elite A Maharashtra vs Puducherry 12:00 PM Lucknow November 8 Elite B Chhatisgarh vs Mumbai 12:00 PM Guwahati November 8 Elite C Andhra Pradesh vs Rajasthan 12:00 PM Vadodara November 8 Elite D Bihar vs Madhya Pradesh 12:00 PM Delhi November 8 Elite B Baroda vs Karnataka 12:30 PM Guwahati November 8 Elite A Odisha vs Punjab 1:00 PM Lucknow November 8 Elite C Himachal Pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmir 1:00 PM Vadodara November 8 Elite D Gujarat vs Railways 1:00 PM Delhi November 8 Plate Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland 1:00 PM Mulapadu November 8 Plate Manipur vs Vidarbha 1:00 PM Vizag November 8 Elite E Uttarakhand vs Uttar Pradesh 1:30 PM Sultanpur November 9 Elite B Baroda vs Mumbai 8:00 AM Guwahati November 9 Elite A Odisha vs Puducherry 8:30 AM Lucknow November 9 Elite C Andhra Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh 8:30 AM Vadodara November 9 Elite D Bihar vs Gujarat 8:30 AM Delhi November 9 Plate Nagaland vs Tripura 8:30 AM Mulapadu November 9 Plate Sikkim vs Vidarbha 8:30 AM Vizag November 9 Elite E Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand 9:00 AM Sultanpur November 9 Elite E Delhi vs Saurashtra 11:00 AM Rohtak November 9 Elite A Punjab vs Tamil Nadu 12:00 PM Lucknow November 9 Elite B Bengal vs Karnataka 12:00 PM Guwahati November 9 Elite D Assam vs Railways 12:00 PM Delhi November 9 Elite C Jammu & Kashmir vs Jharkhand 12:00 PM Vadodara November 9 Elite B Chhatisgarh vs Services 12:30 PM Guwahati November 9 Elite C Haryana vs Rajasthan 1:00 PM Vadodara November 9 Elite A Goa vs Maharashtra 1:00 PM Lucknow November 9 Elite D Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh 1:00 PM Delhi November 9 Plate Manipur vs Mizoram 1:00 PM Mulapadu November 9 Plate Arunchal Pradesh vs Meghalaya 1:00 PM Vizag November 9 Elite E Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh 1:30 PM Sultanpur

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Knockout Schedule

DATE FIXTURE STAGE TIME VENUE November 16 TBA Pre Quarterfinal 1 8:30 AM Delhi November 16 TBA Pre Quarterfinal 3 12 PM Delhi November 16 TBA Pre Quarterfinal 2 1 PM Delhi November 18 TBA Quarterfinal 1 8:30 AM Delhi November 18 TBA Quarterfinal 3 8:30 AM Delhi November 18 TBA Quarterfinal 2 12 PM Delhi November 18 TBA Quarterfinal 4 1 PM Delhi November 20 TBA Semifinal 1 8:30 AM Delhi November 20 TBA Semifinal 2 1 PM Delhi November 22 TBA Final 12 PM Delhi