Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Gujarat thrash Kerala, MP beat Assam in Group D

Electing to bowl, Gujarat first restricted Kerala to a modest 123 for five and the chased down the target with consummate ease in 15.3 overs.

Riding on half-centuries from skipper Priyank Panchal (66 off 46) and Saurav Chauhan (50 off 40). The duo shared 113 runs for the opening partnership to take Gujarat home.

Earlier sent into bat, skipper Sanju Samson remained unbeaten on 54 off 43 balls as Kerala could only manage the meagre total. Roosh Kalaria picked up two wickets for Gujarat giving away 31 runs from his four overs.

In another Group D match, Madhya Pradesh defeated Assam by six wickets. Opting to bowl, Madhya Pradesh restricted Assam to 103 for nine before eclipsing the target, reaching 105 for four in 14 overs.

Venketesh Iyer (37) and Kuldeep Gehi (34) laid the foundation for the chase with a 65-run opening stand. Roshan Alam (3/20) picked up three wickets for Assam.

In the other Group D match of the day, Bihar defeated Railways by 35 runs. Sent into bat, Bihar posted a challenging 169 for four and then bowled out Railways for 134 in 18 overs.

Brief Scores: Kerala 123 for 4 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 54; Roosh Kalaria 2/31) lost to Gujarat 126 for 1 in 15.3 overs (Priyank Panchal 66, Saurav Chauhan 50 not out; KM Asif 1/24).

Assam 103 for 9 in 20 overs (Abhishek Thakuri 35; Avesh Khan 3/18) lost to Madhya Pradesh 105 for 4 in 14 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 37, Kuldeep Gehi 34; Roshan Alam 3/20).

Bihar 169 for 4 in 20 overs (Bipin Saurabh 72; Himangshu Sangwan 2/31) beat Railways 134 all out in 18 overs (Pratham Singh 61; Abhijeet Saket 3/15).