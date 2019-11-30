Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu enter final to set up a repeat of previous season

In the first semi-final of the domestic T20 league, Karnataka thrashed Haryana by eight wickets. While their southern rivals Tamil Nadu also registered an easy eight-wicket win over Rajasthan in the second semi-final. The two teams will now face each other in the final on December 1.

Karnataka hammer Haryana

The fifties from Karnataka openers KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal made a mockery of the big target set by Haryana batsmen. Continuing his imperious form with the bat, Rahul scored 66 off just 31 balls at a strike rate of 212.90. His explosive knock was studded with six maximums and four boundaries.

While Padikkal scored 87 off 42 deliveries which were laced with 11 fours and four sixes. The opening partnership of 125 between these two set the tone for the run chase. Later Mayank Agarwal (30* off 14) and Manish Pandey (3*) remained unbeaten as they overhauled the total in just 15 overs.

Before the batters, veteran pacer Abhimanyu Mithun created history as he picked up five wickets, including a hat-trick, in the final over of the Haryana innings.

Haryana was cruising at 192 for 3 with an over to go in the semi-final match at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium here. They might have hoped to have one big final over and cross the 200-run mark to give Karnataka a stiffer target. But Haryana could only make 194 for eight after Mithun's magical spell.

With this, Mithun also became the only bowler to take a hat-trick in all three top domestic competitions - Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The fifties from Himanshu Rana (61 off 34) and Chaitanya Bishnoi (55 off 35) went in vain Haryana bowlers failed to contain the in-form Karnataka batting line-up.

Tamil Nadu outclass Rajasthan

Later, senior India cricketer Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu restricted Rajasthan to a below-par 112 and chased down the target in 17.5 overs. Washington Sundar made an unbeaten 54 off 46 deliveries while the rest of the batsmen i.e. Ravichandran Ashwin (31 off 33) and Dinesh Karthik (17 off 18) played the second fiddle in the run chase. Vijay Shankar was the pick of the bowlers for TN as the medium-pacer grabbed a couple of wickets.

For TN, Ashwin was sent to open and he added 69 runs for the second wicket with Sunder, making the chase a formality. Rajasthan bowlers Deepak Chahar, Aniket Chaudhary and Chandrapal Singh picked up a wicket each but the total was too less for them to defend.