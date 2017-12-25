T10 cricket can overshadow T20: Sohail Tanvir

Bengaluru, December 25: After playing a vital role in Kerala Kings' triumph in the inaugural T10 Cricket League, Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir said T10 cricket can overtake T20 cricket in popularity.

"I have no doubt that T10 format has the potential to become a popular format of cricket which will be played around the globe. We can see that cricket is constantly developing with different leagues happening around the world. Also, we must realise that cricket has become a business and for any good business to thrive, it needs to be attractive to its customers.

"T10 will do very well, especially in places where people have less time to watch cricket games. In fact, I believe that there is a strong chance that T10 could take over the popularity of Twenty20 cricket in many parts of the world.

Also, we must take into account the reason why the ICC has given this format their full backing and support. I feel that this is because, T10 is the best format which is suitable for a place in Olympics due to the time it takes to complete a game.

"If that does happen, this will expose the game to a worldwide audience which can only be good for cricket," said Sohail as quoted by PakPassion.

Tanvir said fans too wish to see entertainment in cricket.

"I will add that in today's world, what I would call the 'real' cricket lovers, who probably prefer the traditional Test format, are few and for many the excitement of fast-cricket being played with fours and sixes being hit is what the game is all about.

"Most people want the games to end quick with maximum entertainment as well," he said.