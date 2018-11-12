Cricket

T10 League 2018: Here's full schedule, timing, where to watch, teams

By
Heres full schedule of T10 League 2018 and other details
Bengaluru, November 12: The second edition of the T10 League (TCL 2018) will start from November 21 and culminates on December 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

MyKhel gives full information here about the 10-day T10 League such as schedule, timings, telecast channels, teams etc.

1. The Schedule

21-Nov-2018: Karachians vs Rajputs, 8:00 PM

21-Nov-2018: Kerala Kings vs Pakhtoons, 10:15 PM

22-Nov-2018: Bengal Tigers vs Northern Warriors, 5:00 PM

22-Nov-2018: Karachians vs Kerala Kings, 7:15 PM

22-Nov-2018: Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors, 9:30 PM

23-Nov-2018: Pakhtoons vs Rajputs, 5:00 PM

23-Nov-2018: Bengal Tigers vs Maratha Arabians, 7:15 PM

23-Nov-2018: Northern Warriors vs Punjabi Legends, 9:30 PM

24-Nov-2018: Karachians vs Pakhtoons, 8:00 PM

24-Nov-2018: Bengal Tigers vs Punjabi Legends, 10:15 PM

25-Nov-2018: Kerala Kings vs Rajputs, 8:00 PM

25-Nov-2018: Maratha Warriors vs Punjabi Legends, 10:15 PM

26-Nov-2018: Playoffs: A1 vs B2, 8:00 PM

26-Nov-2018: Playoffs: A3 vs B4, 10:15 PM

27-Nov-2018: Playoffs: A2 vs B3, 8:00 PM

27-Nov-2018: Playoffs, A4 vs B1, 10:15 PM

28-Nov-2018: Playoffs, A2 vs B4, 8:00 PM

28-Nov-2018: Playoffs, A1 vs B3, 10:15 PM

29-Nov-2018: Playoffs, A3 vs B1, 5:00 PM

29-Nov-2018: Playoffs, A4 vs B2, 7:15 PM

29-Nov-2018: Playoffs, A1 vs B4, 9:30 PM

30-Nov-2018, Playoffs, A3 vs B2, 5:00 PM

30-Nov-2018, Playoffs, A2 vs B1, 7:15 PM

30-Nov-2018, Playoffs, A4 vs B1, 9:30 PM

1-Dec-2018: Semifinal 1: Playoffs 1st Pos vs Playoffs 2nd Pos, 5:00 PM

1-Dec-2018, Eliminator 1, Playoffs 3rd Pos vs Playoffs 4th Pos 7:15 PM

1-Dec-2018, Semifinal 2: Semifinal 1 Runner Up vs Eliminator 1 Winner, 9:30 PM

2-Dec-2018: Third Place: Eliminator 1 Runner Up vs Semifinal 2 Runner Up, 7:15 PM

2-Dec-2018: Final, 9:30 PM

2. The Teams

The eight teams in action in the T10 Cricket League will be the six from the previous seasons Maratha Arabians, Rajput (earlier called the Colombo Lions), Pakhtoons, Kerala Kings, Bengal Tigers and Punjabi Legends and two new teams in Northern Warriors and Karachians and will see a host of Pakistani, Sri Lankan and players from around the world taking part in the tournament.

3. Match format

Matches will take 90 minutes to finish. Teams are divided into two groups of four sides apiece this season. Group A has Kerala Kings, Karachians, Pakhtoon and Rajputs, while Group B has Punjabi Legends, Bengal Tigers, Maratha Arabians and Northern Warriors. At the end of the group stage, where all four teams in each of the two groups will play three matches each, eight teams will be in action again. This time they will play three matches each against teams from the other group - one each against three of the four teams. The top four teams at the end of second phase will qualify for the playoffs where the top team takes on the second-placed side in the first semifinal while third and fourth feature in an Eliminator. This will be followed by the second semifinal and the final.

4. What happened in 2017

The six teams were divided into two groups of three apiece with Group A consisting of Bengal Tigers, Kerala Kings and Punjabi Legends while Group B having Maratha Arabians, Pakhtoon and Team Sri Lankan Cricket. Kerala Kings are the defending champions.

