T20 Cricket Record: Teams with most 200-plus score in a T20I innings; Team India top the charts

1. India - 18

The Men In Blue lead the table as they have posted in excess of 200 on 18 occasions.

The first time, Team India scored 200-plus in T20Is was against England during the 2007 World T20 at Durban. The match is remembered for Yuvraj Singh's six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad. India posted 218/4 and won the game by 18 runs.

India posted 260/5 against Sri Lanka on December 22, 2017, at Indore.

2. Australia - 14

The Australian Cricket Team is the second on the list as they have posted 200-plus in 14 matches. The Men In Yellow were the first to breach the milestone and it was the first T20I match ever. On February 17 2005, Australia posted 214/5 against New Zealand and won the match by 44 runs.

Australia's highest total in an innings is 263/3 which came against Sri Lanka on September 6 in 2016 at Pellekele.

3. South Africa - 13

South Africa are the third team on the list as they have gone past 200, 13 times. The Proteas posted 201/4 against Australia at Johannesburg on February 24 in 2006. The Graeme Smith-led side won that match by a slender margin of 2 runs.

South Africa's highest total in an innings is 241/6 against England at Centurion on November 15, 2009.

4. New Zealand - 11

New Zealand made their T20I debut in 2005, which was also the debut of the format as well, but took them another five years to breach the 200-run mark in an innings. The Kiwis scored 214/6 against Australia on February 28, 2010, at Christchurch and defeated the Aussies via Super Over as the Aussies also ended up scoring 214.

However, New Zealand's highest total in an innings is 243/5 which came against West Indies at Mount Maunganui on January 3, 2018.

New Zealand have posted in excess of 200 runs, 11 times.

5. England - 10

The English posted their first 200-run total in an innings which came while chasing 219 against India during the 2007 T20 World Cup. England could only manage 200 in that innings and lost the match by 18 runs.

England's highest score in an innings is 241/3 against New Zealand at Napier on November 8, 2019.

England have scored 200-plus in an innings on 10 occasions.

6. West Indies - 8

The Caribbeans are the only team to have lifted the T20 World Cup twice and they first breached the 200-run mark in an innings on June 28, 2007, against England at The Oval. The Windies scored 208/8 in that match and won by 15 runs.

Their highest total in an innings came against India when they scored 245/6 at Lauderhill, Florida on August 27, 2016. West Indies ended up winning that match by just 1 run as MS Dhoni was dismissed on the final ball of the innings when his team required two to win. KL Rahul slammed a century while chasing but it went in vain. West Indies have scored 200-plus in T20Is, eight-times.

7. Sri Lanka - 8

Sri Lankans scored their maiden 200 runs in T20Is against Kenya on September 14 during the 2007 World T20 in Johannesburg. Sri Lanka posted a massive 260/6 in that game which is their highest total in an innings, to date. They have scored in excess of 200 on eight occasions.

8. Pakistan & Ireland - 6

Pakistan: Pakistan breached the 200-run mark for the first time in T20Is on April 20, 2008, against Bangladesh. The Men In Green scored 203/5 and restricted Bangladesh to 102 and won the match by 101 runs. Pakistan's highest score in a T20I innings is 205/3. They have scored more than 200 in an innings six times.

Ireland:

Ireland made their first 200-run in an innings against Afghanistan on November 30, 2013, in Abu Dhabi. The Irish side scored 225/7 in that match and ended up winning the match by 68 runs. It is still the highest total for Ireland in this format. They have also surpassed the 200-run mark on six occasions.

9. Afghanistan - 5

Afghanistan first breached the 200-run-mark on July 12, 2015, in Edinburgh against Scotland. The Afghan's posted 210/5 in that game and won by 37 runs.

Afghanistan have their highest total 278/3 against Ireland in 2019 at Dehradun. This is also the joint-highest T20I total in the format by a team.

They have crossed the 200-run mark on five occasions.

10. Bangladesh , Scotland, Qatar - 3

Bangladesh first scored 200 runs in an innings on March 10, 2018, in Sri Lanka while chasing. The Men In Green and Red scored 215 and won the game by 5 wickets. Their second 200-plus total against West Indies when they posted 211/3 on December 20, 2018, at Mirpur. They have scored more than 200 three times.

Scotland:

Scotland posted 221/3 against the Netherlands on June 20, 2018, which was the first time they posted in excess of 200. The Scottish side posted 252/3 - their highest innings total - against the same opposition on September 16, 2019, at Dublin and won the match by 58 runs. They have scored in excess of 200, three times.

Qatar:

The Qatar national cricket team scored its maiden 200-run score on January 24, 2019 when they posted 205/5 against Bahrain and scored 215/5 won the match by 5 wickets. Their highest total in an innings is 206/7 against Kuwait on July 6, 2019.

2 or less times

2 times: Papua New Guinea, Czech Republic, Kuwait, Romania.

1 time: Zimbabwe, Spain, Namibia, Austria, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Nepal, Singapore, Malta.