T20 World Cup 2021: England opener Jason Roy ruled out ahead of semi-finals; Vince called in as replacement

Roy - the right-arm batsman - sustained the problem in England's defeat to South Africa in their final Super 12s match in Sharjah on Saturday (November 6).

The batsman had to be helped off the pitch by England's medical staff and further assessments have confirmed he will not be fit to feature against the Black Caps on Wednesday (November 10), or in Sunday's (November 14) final should Eoin Morgan's side progress.

A disappointed Roy will stay with the squad and hopes to be fit for England's T20 tour of the West Indies in January.

"I'm gutted to be ruled out of the World Cup. It is a bitter pill to swallow," Roy said in a statement released on the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) website.

"I will be staying on to support the boys, and hopefully, we can go all the way and lift that trophy. It has been an unbelievable journey so far, and we have to continue expressing ourselves and concentrating on us.

"The rehab has already started, and even though I've torn my calf, I'm going to give myself the best chance of being ready for the T20 tour of the Caribbean at the start of next year."

Roy's form has been indifferent at the tournament. He recorded an impressive 61 against Bangladesh on October 27, though his next-highest score was 22, against Australia.