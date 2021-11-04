T20 World Cup 2021: India beat Afghanistan: How can Virat Kohli-led Team India qualify for Semi Final

Knowing they needed three victories from their remaining matches to stand any chance of making the last four following back-to-back defeats, Virat Kohli and company put up an excellent display in every department.

A record opening partnership of 140 between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul laid the foundation for the Indians before Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya provided the late fireworks, adding 63 in just 21 balls to take India to 210 for two, the highest score of the tournament so far.

Afghanistan's attack badly missed the injured Mujeeb Ur Rahman and the loss of both openers inside four overs quickly left them playing catch-up in reply.

In response, Afghanistan could only post 144 for the loss of seven wickets in the run chase of 211 and fell 66 runs short of India's first innings total.

Karim Janat (42 not out) and Mohammad Nabi (35) provided cameos but Mohammed Shami (2/32) and the returning Ravichandran Ashwin (2/14) helped India see out a comfortable and much-needed win.

Rohit won the race to his half-century, getting there in 37 balls, and a savage pull for six by his partner brought up the pair's fourth T20I century stand later in the 12th over. It was Mumbaikar's 23rd fifty-plus score in the shortest format.

Rahul was raising his bat at the start of the 13th after reaching his half-century in two fewer balls than Rohit, who took the attack to Rashid and slammed successive sixes shortly afterwards.

Meanwhile during the game, former India captain Rahul Dravid was confirmed as India's next head coach while the team went about cruising to a victory that boosted their net run-rate to +0.073, but New Zealand are favourites to qualify from Group 2 alongside Pakistan.

Pakistan are almost through to the semi-finals with four consecutive wins in Group 2 of Super 12. The Babar Azam-led side is set to finish Group 2 as the top-ranked side.

That leaves the second spot and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand look firm favourites to finish second. The Blackcaps currently have four points in three games (two wins - vs India and Scotland - and one defeat - vs Pakistan) and they next face Namibia and Afghanistan.

Here's how Team India could still qualify for the semi-finals:

For India to make it to the semi-finals, they will have to win their remaining matches against Scotland and Namibia. That will help Kohli & his side to pick up 6 points from 5 games. Wins in the remaining Super 12 encounters will also ensure Indians will have a positive net run rate and that will come into play if two teams end tied at the end round-robin stage.

India will also have to pin hopes on Afghanistan for the fate of Nabi and his company's game against New Zealand on November 7 will also decide the future of the Indians.

If Afghanistan defeat New Zealand in their final Super 12 game then NZ will be tied with six points alongside Afghans and India. The margin of defeat for the Blackcaps should also be big for their net run rate to get spoilt and go down in the points table.

Therefore, India's future in the showpiece event also rests on the results of the match between Afghanistan and New Zealand.