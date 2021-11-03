T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Afghanistan: Indian top-order will be threatened by these 4 Afghans

After defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand, the Virat Kohli-led side has only the slimmest of chances to enter the semis from Group 2.

In a must-win game, India have then a dangerous opponent, the Afghans, who have 4 points from three games and another win can really put them in contention for a semis berth.

It’s a combination of their own modest form with the bat, and the Afghanistan’s determination make India jittery of their opposition.

Here MyKhel takes a look at four Afghanistan players who can derail India.

1. Rashid Khan

The leg-spinner has remained a threat throughout this tournament with his endless variations. From three Super 12 matches, Rashid has taken 7 wickets at a brilliant economy of 4.74 and strike-rate is an awesome 7. Rashid has a wonderful record against India’s top three batsmen too.

He has dismissed Kohli once in four matches, Rohit Sharma twice in four matches and KL Rahul thrice in 5 matches. The Indians will have a brainstorming session on how to tackle the spinner.

2. Mujeeb ur Rahman

The mystery spinner has taken 6 wickets from 2 matches at his economy stands at 4.25 and strike-rate 8 and average 5.66, the best in the tournament yet. Mujeeb has dismissed Kohli once in the past and he was rested in their last game against Pakistan. He is certain to walk into the Playing 22 this day. The 20-year-old is a cool customer and often comes to bowl in the Super Over segment.

3. Mohammad Nabi

Unlike Rashid or Mujeeb, Nabi has not taken the tournament by fire. But the veteran has made 78 runs across three matches at a strike rate in excess of 140, and has contributed immensely on the field too. Nabi has taken only one wicket in the tournament so far, but he can raise the bar of his performance against bigger opponents.

4. Naveen Ul Haq

Naveen is a 22-year-old slinger-action fast bowler who can touch the 140 kmph mark. He had bowled a brilliant 18th over against Pakistan before Asif Ali carved Karim Jannat for 4 sixes to seal the match. He can trouble the best in business and will be looking forward to make his mark against Rohit and Rahul, who are off-colour at the moment.