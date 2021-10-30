T20 World Cup 2021: India vs NZ: Head to Head, Kohli's Incredible Captaincy Record, Group 2 Semifinal Scenario

The match is a must-win for both Virat-Kohli led India and New Zealand under Kane Williamson.

Both the teams have lost their first match of the tournament to Pakistan, making this a very significant outing for them in terms of their semifinal ambitions.

Here’s a close at the numbers ahead of a potential clash between India and New Zealand.

Head to head: India vs New Zealand

India and New Zealand have faced each other in 16 T20Is so far, including in the World Cups. The Kiwis have won 8 of them, while India registered victories in 6 matches, and the rest 2 were washed out.

But in the ICC events, NZ have clear dominance as the Black Caps have defeated India in the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2016 T20 World Cup, 2019 50-over World Cup and in the WTC Final earlier this year. The last time India defeated New Zealand in an ICC World Cup was in 2003 under Sourav Ganguly.

Comforting Kohli captaincy record

However, all the six wins India scored over NZ came under Virat Kohli dating back to November 1, 2017 in New Delhi, a match that was also remembered for pacer Ashish Nehra’s retirement match. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan made 80 apiece in that game.

The match scenario

If India beat New Zealand on Sunday: Then the Kohli-led side has the chance to finish the Group B engagement with 8 points. For that, they will have to beat Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.

Even if NZ also beat the three minnows, they can have only 6 points and in that case Pakistan and India will enter semis. Pakistan currently has 6 points and one win from their remaining two matches against either Scotland or Namibia can take them to the last four round.

If New Zealand beat India on Sunday: In this case, India can end up with 6 points assuming that they will beat Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland. And if New Zealand manage to beat Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland, then they will have 8 points.

In that context, both NZ and Pakistan will enter the semis, providing Pakistan beat either one of Scotland or Namibia and swell their tally to 8 points.